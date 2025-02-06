Got $100? 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These small-cap stocks have solid growth prospects and can significantly enhance your portfolios return over time.

Investing in Canadian small-cap stocks with high growth potential can significantly enhance your portfolio’s return. These companies are in the early stage of development and have the potential to generate exceptional growth. However, small-cap stocks are also highly volatile. Thus, investors should focus on TSX stocks with solid fundamentals and strong growth prospects to maximize their returns. So, if you have $100, here are three top small-cap stocks to buy and hold forever.

Small-cap stock #1

Investors seeking top-quality small-cap stocks for the long term could add WELL Health (TSX:WELL) to their portfolios. The digital healthcare company operates an expansive network of clinics, provides comprehensive omnichannel healthcare services, and develops proprietary software solutions tailored for healthcare providers.

WELL Health is growing rapidly and has consistently delivered solid sales and generated significant positive cash flows. Notably, its Canadian clinic revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47% since 2021. Further, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the company achieved an annualized revenue run rate exceeding $1 billion, surpassing its forecast by a full quarter—a reflection of the high demand for its services.

WELL Health’s strategic focus on acquisitions further enhances its growth prospects. Its robust acquisition pipeline is expected to solidify its domestic market position and drive future revenue growth. Beyond acquisitions, the company’s complete technology stack allows seamless digitization and optimization of newly acquired clinics, enhancing operational efficiency and profitability. Additionally, its high-margin affiliate clinic licensing presents another lucrative revenue stream.

Despite its impressive growth, WELL Health stock remains attractively priced (trading under $10), providing investors with a buying opportunity. Further, the company focuses on reducing share dilution, which is a positive sign for shareholders. Moreover, its ongoing cost optimization measures and debt reduction efforts are expected to improve earnings, cash flow, and overall financial stability. These initiatives position WELL Health for sustainable growth in the long term.

Small-cap stock #2

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is another attractive small-cap stock to buy and hold for the long term. The company specializes in producing advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials, maintaining a strong market presence in most end markets it serves. This strategic competitive positioning supports its growth trajectory.

Further, 5N Plus’s diverse product portfolio finds applications in a range of rapidly expanding industries, including renewable energy, aerospace, security, medical imaging, pharmaceuticals, and industrial sectors. This creates a solid foundation for sustained growth over the long term.

Notably, 5N Plus is the leading supplier of ultra-high-purity semiconductor compounds outside of China, which enhances its growth prospects. Furthermore, its long-term partnerships with key customers provide a reliable and steady revenue stream. The company’s performance materials segment is another key growth catalyst. The segment generates solid earnings and predictable cash flows.

Overall, 5N Plus is poised to deliver solid growth in the long run, driven by its diverse product range, exposure to high-growth markets, and solid earnings.

Small-cap stock #3

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a solid long-term bet. This small-cap company produces advanced consumable chemical solutions for the North American oil and natural gas industry. CES Energy’s extensive presence across key U.S. oil basins, asset-light business model, and steady revenues from production chemicals position it well to generate solid free cash flows across commodity cycles.

As oil and gas extraction becomes more complex, companies increasingly rely on specialized chemical solutions to enhance efficiency and output. CES Energy is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The company provides innovative production and drilling chemicals designed to meet the growing demand for advanced drilling techniques and optimized production processes.

Further, its vertically integrated business structure and strategic sourcing strategies augur well for growth. These factors allow the company to maintain cost efficiency and strengthen its competitive advantage. Looking ahead, the increased adoption of advanced chemical technologies and higher upstream activities across North America offers significant growth tailwinds for CES Energy.