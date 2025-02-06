Member Login
The Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Want some smart TSX stocks that you can safely hold through 2025 and beyond? These three stocks may be worth grabbing today.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
With so much volatility in the economy and the stock market, it can be hard to know which TSX stocks are smart to hold or not. Ideally, you need to look for stocks that can prosper regardless of tariffs or economic weakness.

You must look beyond the volatility and imagine companies that are essential to society, the economy, and to their customers. Pick companies with the best managers, solid balance sheets, and essential products/services.

There might be a lot of huff and haw over the next few weeks, but you can prosper by looking beyond it. If you have got $3,000, here are three TSX stocks I’d have no hesitation holding for decades ahead.

Two TSX software stocks to buy for the long haul

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) trades for $4,900 per share, so that excludes anyone with only $3,000 from buying it. The good news is that many brokerages allow fractional share purchases. You could afford to buy one-fifth of a CSU share. Alternatively, you could buy one of its spinouts like Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI).

Topicus operates niche software companies all around Europe, Asia, and South America. In many instances, it is the only software provider that meets its customer needs.

That limits competition and ensures lifelong customers. This TSX stock has a very resilient business and earns strong recurring cash flows. It is not cheap after the stock has run up already in 2025. However, for a long-term hold, it is worth adding to today.

A TSX small cap stock with big potential

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is another TSX software stock that looks attractive for the long run. It provides crucial software for the healthcare industry around the world. Its solutions help better manage patient flow, improve patient outcomes, and unlock operational efficiencies and effectiveness.

With many healthcare systems strained by limited budgets and high demand, the need for VitalHub’s services should only expand. So far, smart acquisitions and organic demand have been fuelling strong growth.

In the past three years, revenues have grown by a 39% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have grown by a 33% CAGR.

After recent equity financings, the company has a cash-rich balance sheet. This TSX stock is positioned to continue its global acquisitions strategy in 2025. It is not a cheap stock. However, if it can continue its double-digit growth trajectory, it might not be overpriced at all.

A real estate services stock with operations largely in America

FirstService (TSX:FSV) has been a great compounder for years. However, the stock recently pulled back after year-end earnings were a bit disappointing. That may be a nice time to add because this stock is almost never a bargain.

FirstService is a leading condo and apartment property manager across the United States and Canada. This provides a very stable, recurring stream of revenues and cash flows to the business. It has been taking that cash and re-investing into a mix of branded businesses focused on restoration, fire safety, painting, remodelling, and roofing.

When I think about the rate and frequency of natural disasters increasing, it sets up long-term opportunities for FirstService’ growing restoration business. With scale and an increasing mix of services, it can now take on substantial projects and cross sell its services as well.

For a well-managed company with minimal tariff risk and room to keep growing in the U.S., this TSX stock could be a nice buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Topicus.com, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

