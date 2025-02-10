Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $10,000, Create $598 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock (or More!)

Invest $10,000, Create $598 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock (or More!)

Terrified for turbulent times? Protect yourself with this passive-income stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to grow your passive income with a reliable Canadian dividend stock, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be on your radar. With a strong track record of dividend growth, stable cash flows, and an essential role in North America’s energy infrastructure, Enbridge is an excellent choice for long-term investors. Investing $10,000 in this stock today could generate nearly $600 annually in passive income, making it a compelling option for those seeking financial stability and steady returns.

Why Enbridge?

Enbridge is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, owning and operating extensive crude oil and natural gas pipeline networks. With over 38,000 kilometres of pipelines across Canada and the U.S., the dividend stock plays a vital role in transporting energy safely and efficiently.

What makes Enbridge particularly attractive for passive-income investors is its long history of dividend growth. The dividend stock has increased its dividend annually for nearly 30 years, demonstrating a commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its current dividend yield of 5.98% provides a generous and sustainable income stream, even during periods of market volatility, not to mention returns.

Into earnings

Enbridge’s recent earnings highlight its financial strength and resilience. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings of $1.3 billion, or $0.59 per share, a significant increase from $0.5 billion, or $0.26 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.2 billion, or $0.55 per share, demonstrating stability despite fluctuating energy prices. The earnings boost was largely driven by newly acquired natural gas assets in the U.S. as well as organic growth from its core pipeline operations.

Revenue also showed strong performance, reaching $48.55 billion over the trailing 12 months. The dividend stock’s operating cash flow of $12.75 billion ensures that its dividend payments remain well-supported, even as it invests in future projects.

Beyond its stable dividends, Enbridge has a promising future. The dividend stock is investing $7 billion in capital projects for 2025, focusing on natural gas infrastructure, offshore wind, and carbon capture technology. Moreover, demand for natural gas continues to rise, especially as countries seek energy security and reduce reliance on coal. Enbridge’s recent acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities strengthens its position in this growing sector. These acquisitions are expected to add over $2 billion in annual revenue, further reinforcing the company’s cash flow and dividend potential.

Is the dividend safe?

One concern investors often have is whether a company’s dividend is sustainable. In Enbridge’s case, the payout ratio currently sits at 123.55%, which may seem high at first glance. However, this figure is based on GAAP earnings, not distributable cash flow (DCF), a more accurate measure for pipeline companies. When assessed through DCF, Enbridge’s dividend remains well within a manageable range.

Yet no investment is without risk, and Enbridge is no exception. While the dividend stock benefits from a strong market position, it is exposed to regulatory challenges, interest rate fluctuations, and energy price volatility. Pipeline projects often face legal hurdles and delays, which can impact future earnings. Additionally, with $95.58 billion in total debt, Enbridge carries a significant debt load, though its stable cash flows help manage interest payments.

Foolish takeaway

Despite the risks, Enbridge remains one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks. With a near 6% dividend yield, a decades-long history of dividend growth, and strong earnings backed by essential energy infrastructure, it’s a solid choice for investors looking to generate steady passive income. So how much could you earn?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$62.89159$3.77$598quarterly$10,000



For those looking to invest $10,000, Enbridge offers an excellent balance of high yield, growth potential, and financial stability. Its ability to navigate market fluctuations while delivering reliable returns makes it a compelling option for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? 4 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with limited capital can buy and hold four infrastructure stocks for steady income streams and inflation protection.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian value stocks you can buy today and hold for the long term.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $414 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $7,000 investment in this high-yield dividend stock can generate a tax-free income of over $414 per year.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $527.50 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one top-notch choice, especially if you're eyeing up long-term passive income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

A 9.1 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lock in a high 9.1% monthly dividend yield plus double-digit upside with this hidden gem trading at a 27% NAV…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs Sun Life?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two iconic TSX stocks are high-quality investments but one is the better buy right now.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have some cash to invest but want to earn a safe, low-risk dividend return? These dividend stocks are…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid track record of dividend growth and offer compelling yields near their current market price.

Read more »