Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $527.50 in Passive Income

This dividend stock is one top-notch choice, especially if you’re eyeing up long-term passive income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
For Canadians looking to generate reliable passive income, investing in dividend stocks can be an effective way to build a steady cash flow. One of the best sectors for consistent, high-yielding dividends is real estate, particularly real estate investment trusts (REITs). Among them, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) stands out as an under-the-radar income-generating machine. Offering a strong yield and monthly payouts. If you were to invest $6,000 into Slate Grocery REIT today, you could earn hundreds of dollars in passive income every year — all with little effort beyond the initial investment.

Slate REIT

Slate Grocery REIT specializes in U.S. grocery-anchored retail properties, meaning its tenants are primarily supermarkets and essential retail stores. Unlike traditional shopping malls, which can be vulnerable to economic downturns and shifts toward e-commerce, grocery stores remain a necessity. No matter the economic climate. That gives Slate Grocery REIT a level of resilience that many other retail REITs lack. No matter what happens in the stock market, people still need food, household goods, and daily essentials. And that means grocery tenants will continue to generate steady cash flow for Slate.

Slate Grocery REIT recently reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings, showing strong financial stability. The dividend stock generated $213.56 million in revenue over the past 12 months, with a 9.1% year-over-year revenue growth. Its operating margin of 76.32% suggests a highly efficient business model, ensuring that a large portion of its revenue turns into profit.

However, quarterly earnings growth declined by 49.6% year over year. This could be a concern for long-term investors. The drop may be related to higher interest rates affecting borrowing costs, as REITs typically use leverage to expand their property portfolios. One of the biggest factors investors should consider with REITs is their debt levels, as these companies often rely on financing to acquire properties. As of the most recent quarter, Slate Grocery REIT holds $1.16 billion in debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.14%.

Is the dividend safe?

A high dividend yield doesn’t mean much if the dividend stock can’t maintain it. Investors need to look at the payout ratio, which measures how much of the company’s earnings go toward dividends. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is currently 176%, which is higher than ideal.

Generally, a payout ratio over 100% suggests that a company is paying out more in dividends than it earns, meaning it may need to cut payouts in the future if earnings don’t improve. However, because REITs have different financial structures, distributing a large percentage of income to shareholders for tax benefits, these can sustain higher payout ratios than regular companies. Still, investors should monitor this closely.

Future outlook

Despite the temporary drop in earnings growth, Slate Grocery REIT is well-positioned for long-term success. Its portfolio of grocery-anchored properties remains highly defensive, and as inflation stabilizes and interest rates potentially decline, its borrowing costs could become more manageable.

Plus, grocery store demand isn’t going anywhere. While traditional retail has struggled against online shopping, grocery stores remain a critical part of everyday life, keeping Slate’s tenants in business. The dividend stock is also actively expanding its portfolio, meaning that revenue growth could pick up again in the coming years.

At writing, Slate Grocery REIT currently offers a dividend yield of 8.81%, with an annual dividend of $1.25 per share. That means if you invest $6,000, you could earn approximately $527.50 per year in dividends!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.22422$1.25$527.50monthly$6,000

Foolish takeaway

If you’re looking for a high-yield dividend stock with strong passive-income potential, Slate Grocery REIT is a compelling option. Its grocery-anchored properties provide a level of stability, and its monthly dividend payouts make it a great choice for investors who want consistent cash flow.

However, while Slate Grocery REIT’s 8.81% yield is strong, investors looking for higher yields may need to explore alternative REITs or dividend stocks with sustainable double-digit yields. If your goal is stable passive income with reasonable risk, investing $6,000 in Slate Grocery REIT could be a great move. But if you’re aiming for maximum yield, you may need to diversify into other high-yielding stocks to reach your passive income targets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

