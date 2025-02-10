Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

A top-performing small-cap stock in the energy sector is a screaming buy right now.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Despite the tariff threats, market observers are bullish on the TSX’s energy sector in 2025. Canadian oil and gas producers plan to increase production this year despite a potential trade war with the U.S. and political uncertainty at home. Many industry players are also betting that oil and gas demand will remain resilient in the year ahead.

If you have the appetite to invest in the sector, the ultimate energy stock to buy is Valeura Energy (TSX: VLE). A $1,000 investment can grow tenfold, given the small-cap stock’s enormous 155.6%-plus and 1,500%-plus return in 2024 and in the last three years, respectively.

Clear growth strategy

Valeura Energy explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. The $770.4 million upstream oil and gas company’s primary oil-producing assets are in the offshore Gulf of Thailand. It has an operating interest in the Thrace basin, onshore in northwest Turkey.

Management’s strategy to add shareholder value is clear and straightforward. Further develop the oil-producing assets, re-invest to sustain cash flow, and develop underexploited opportunities for organic growth. For inorganic growth, Valeura will pursue value-accretive merger and acquisition opportunities in Southeast Asia, preferably those with current or near-term potential.

The Canadian firm is now Thailand’s second-largest oil producer due to two highly accretive acquisitions in 2022 and 2023. Valuera is also debt-free after fully repaying debt in Q4 2023. It can also be a regional consolidator in Southeast Asia because few operators can match its scale and capability.

Solid platform

In the nine months ending September 30, 2024 (first three quarters), the average daily oil production climbed 46.3% to 21,722 barrels per day (bbls/d) from a year ago. Total oil revenues increased 39.9% year-over-year to US$452.6 million. According to management, higher crude oil inventory at the end of Q3 2024 and higher Q4 production should result in record sales in the fourth quarter.

Valeura will present its Q4 and 2024 results on March 25, 2025, but provided an operational update. The average oil production reached a record 26,109 bbls/d during the quarter and 22,825 bbls/d for the year. Notably, the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions dropped 17% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Its President and CEO, Dr. Sean Guest, said, “I am pleased to share preliminary details of our Q4 and full-year 2024 performance, which demonstrate that our business is performing as intended.” “With record oil production and sales volumes in Q4, we have strengthened our cash position to US$259 million. This creates a solid platform for our company as we start 2025,” Dr. Guest added.

For 2025, management forecasts full-year oil production to reach between 23,000 and 25,500 bbls/d. The capital expenditure budget is US$125 million to US$150 million plus approximately US$11 million for exploration drilling. Valeura will fund all spending in 2025 with cash on hand plus cash flow from ongoing operations.

Astronomical gains

Valeura Energy is not an energy titan or oil bellwether but has rewarded investors with astronomical gains. The debt-free company prioritizes generating strong cash to enhance its strong balance sheet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dodge U.S. tariffs! Top Canadian energy stocks including Suncor (TSX:SU) stock offer growing dividends and potential growth in 2025

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

| Puja Tayal

Trump tariffs have put Canadian energy stocks in the limelight. These stocks have outperformed post-pandemic. Can they continue doing so?

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's my take when it comes to CNQ this year.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs Canadian Solar?

| Aditya Raghunath

Clean energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable offer significant upside potential for long-term shareholders in 2025.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Invest $16,650 in this TSX Stocks for $1,000 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers a 6% yield and will enable you to earn $1,000 in stress-free passive income with a…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Energy Stocks

2 Sectors That Could Take a Big Hit in a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The potential of a U.S.-Canada trade war has sent shockwaves in the TSX. A few sectors could face the biggest…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for February

| Puja Tayal

Are Canadian energy stocks worth considering amid the threat of import tariffs from the United States? Let's find the answer.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable or Northland Power?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks have a strong outlook, but which of these two are the best to buy?

Read more »