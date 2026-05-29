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Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better Today?

CNQ and Enbridge both pay well, but one rides oil prices while the other turns energy demand into steadier dividends.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CNQ can deliver strong total returns when oil is firm, but its dividend and share price swing with commodities.
  • Enbridge is built for steadier income, with contracted cash flows, a bigger yield, and a long dividend-growth streak.
  • For a TFSA focused on dependable cash flow, Enbridge is the cleaner pick, while CNQ adds upside with volatility.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Dividend investors face a perplexing problem. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) both look like serious income stocks. After all, both come from Canada’s energy sector and reward shareholders. Yet they do it in very different ways. One gives investors direct exposure to oil and gas production. The other moves energy through pipelines and utilities. So the better pick today depends on what kind of dividend ride investors want.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

CNQ

Energy investors still want cash flow without paying for a fragile story. The company produces oil, natural gas, bitumen, and synthetic crude across Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. CNQ is one of Canada’s biggest energy producers, and its size helps it manage costs through tougher commodity cycles.

The latest results support the bull case. In the first quarter of 2026, Canadian Natural generated net earnings of about $1.3 billion and adjusted funds flow of roughly $4.4 billion. It also returned about $1.5 billion directly to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. That gives the dividend more weight, as investors can see cash moving back into their pockets.

The dividend looks solid, too. Canadian Natural now pays $0.63 per share quarterly, or $2.50 annually. That puts the yield around 4%, depending on the share price. The company also carries one of the best dividend-growth records in Canadian energy. It raised its dividend for 25 straight years entering 2025, and the latest increase kept that streak alive.

Still, Canadian Natural comes with a clear risk. It depends heavily on commodity prices. If oil weakens, cash flow can fall fast. The company can still cut costs and protect the balance sheet, but investors should expect more swings than they would from a pipeline stock. That makes CNQ appealing for those who want income plus capital-growth potential, but can handle volatility.

ENB

Enbridge stock looks better for investors who want steadier income. The company operates pipelines, gas utilities, storage, and renewable power assets. It doesn’t need oil prices to soar to succeed, just energy demand, project execution, and regulated or contracted cash flow.

Its latest results showed the strength of that model. Enbridge stock reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, or $0.98 per share, and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. It also grew its secured capital backlog to $40 billion. That gives investors a clearer view of future growth.

The dividend stands out even more. Enbridge stock raised its 2026 dividend by 3% to $0.97 per share quarterly, or $3.88 annually, giving the stock a yield near 5%. It also marked the company’s 31st straight annual dividend increase. For income investors, that combination of yield and consistency looks hard to ignore.

But Enbridge stock carries risks, too. Its debt load remains important, and higher rates can pressure valuation. Large projects can face regulatory delays, cost inflation, and political pushback. Enbridge stock also will not likely deliver the same upside as CNQ if oil prices jump. It trades more like an income machine than a growth rocket.

Bottom line

So, which dividend stock looks better today?

For pure income, I would choose Enbridge stock. The higher yield, longer dividend-growth streak, fee-based cash flows, and massive project backlog make it the cleaner passive-income pick. It offers less excitement, but that’s part of the appeal for income.

For total return, Canadian Natural deserves a very close look. It offers a lower yield, but stronger torque to oil prices and more room for buybacks when cash flow runs hot. Investors who believe oil will stay firm could see better upside there. Still, both can bring in ample income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$63.71109$2.50$272.50Quarterly$6,944.39
ENB$77.4190$3.88$349.20Quarterly$6,966.90

The best answer may not require choosing only one. CNQ brings growth and energy-price upside. Enbridge stock brings income and stability. But if I had to pick one dividend stock today for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) built around dependable cash flow, Enbridge stock edges out Canadian Natural Resources.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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