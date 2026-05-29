2 Stocks I’d Pair Together for a Winning TFSA in 2026

Pairing these Canadian stocks inside a TFSA can help investors build a more stable portfolio while generating solid growth and income.

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Enerflex is positioned for continued growth through strong demand for natural gas infrastructure, long-term contracted revenue, and recurring service income.

Enerflex and Fortis could create a winning TFSA portfolio for 2026 by combining growth potential with stable, tax-free income.

With equity markets expected to remain volatile, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors should focus on building a portfolio that balances growth, stability, and reliable income. A diversified pair of high-quality TSX stocks together can create a winning TFSA in 2026 and generate tax-free capital gains and dividends.

If you still have unused TFSA contribution room for 2026, pair Enerflex (TSX:EFX) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) together for a winning TFSA in 2026 and generate solid growth and income.

Enerflex stock

Enerflex is a compelling TSX stock to add to your TFSA. The company is benefiting from growing global demand for energy infrastructure, while its contract-based operations and recurring revenue streams help reduce the impact of market volatility.

Enerflex also benefits from its vertically integrated operating model. Enerflex manages nearly every stage of an energy infrastructure project, including equipment design, manufacturing, installation, and ongoing servicing. That end-to-end approach allows the company to build deeper customer relationships while generating revenue throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Industry trends continue to work in Enerflex’s favour. Rising concerns about energy security and the shift toward lower-emission energy sources are increasing demand for natural gas infrastructure worldwide. As industries and countries seek reliable, cleaner energy solutions, Enerflex is well-positioned to benefit.

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The company’s Energy Infrastructure segment is likely to deliver solid growth ahead, driven by $1.3 billion in contracted revenue tied to long-term agreements. Meanwhile, its After-Market Services business will continue to generate recurring, higher-margin revenue through maintenance and operational support. Enerflex is also likely to benefit from the strong momentum in its Engineered Systems segment, supported by a backlog of about $1.3 billion.

Overall, Enerflex appears well-positioned to capitalize on favourable industry trends. Moreover, its highly contracted Energy Infrastructure segment and the strength of recurring revenue from the After Market Services business augur well for growth. At the same time, demand for its Engineered Systems products and services is likely to remain high, driven by increases in natural gas and electric power generation. In short, the rally in Enerflex stock is likely to sustain in 2026 and beyond.

Fortis stock

Pairing Fortis shares with Enerflex inside a TFSA can help build a diversified portfolio while generating reliable growth and income. Notably, Fortis is a stock offering dependable income, financial resilience, and long-term growth potential.

Fortis consistently pays and raises dividends, regardless of market volatility or economic uncertainty. The company operates a highly defensive business model, with most of its assets focused on regulated electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks. Because regulated utilities generate predictable revenue, Fortis is largely insulated from commodity price swings and broader economic slowdowns. This stability enables the company to generate dependable cash flow year after year, supporting consistent dividend payments to shareholders.

Fortis recently extended its streak of annual dividend increases to 52 consecutive years. Moreover, it is well-positioned to continue growing its dividends in the years ahead.

Fortis is currently advancing a $28.8 billion capital investment plan to expand and modernize its utility infrastructure. This investment is expected to further grow its regulated rate base, which should support steady earnings and dividend growth in the years ahead. In addition, rising electricity demand across North America is likely to provide another tailwind for the company, potentially driving both higher profits and future share price appreciation.