Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks I’d Pair Together for a Winning TFSA in 2026

2 Stocks I’d Pair Together for a Winning TFSA in 2026

Pairing these Canadian stocks inside a TFSA can help investors build a more stable portfolio while generating solid growth and income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enerflex and Fortis could create a winning TFSA portfolio for 2026 by combining growth potential with stable, tax-free income.
  • Enerflex is positioned for continued growth through strong demand for natural gas infrastructure, long-term contracted revenue, and recurring service income.
  • Fortis adds stability with its regulated utility business, 52-year dividend growth streak, and major infrastructure investments supporting future earnings and dividends.
10 stocks we like better than Enerflex

With equity markets expected to remain volatile, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors should focus on building a portfolio that balances growth, stability, and reliable income. A diversified pair of high-quality TSX stocks together can create a winning TFSA in 2026 and generate tax-free capital gains and dividends.

If you still have unused TFSA contribution room for 2026, pair Enerflex (TSX:EFX) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) together for a winning TFSA in 2026 and generate solid growth and income.

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Enerflex stock

Enerflex is a compelling TSX stock to add to your TFSA. The company is benefiting from growing global demand for energy infrastructure, while its contract-based operations and recurring revenue streams help reduce the impact of market volatility.

Enerflex also benefits from its vertically integrated operating model. Enerflex manages nearly every stage of an energy infrastructure project, including equipment design, manufacturing, installation, and ongoing servicing. That end-to-end approach allows the company to build deeper customer relationships while generating revenue throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Industry trends continue to work in Enerflex’s favour. Rising concerns about energy security and the shift toward lower-emission energy sources are increasing demand for natural gas infrastructure worldwide. As industries and countries seek reliable, cleaner energy solutions, Enerflex is well-positioned to benefit.

The company’s Energy Infrastructure segment is likely to deliver solid growth ahead, driven by $1.3 billion in contracted revenue tied to long-term agreements. Meanwhile, its After-Market Services business will continue to generate recurring, higher-margin revenue through maintenance and operational support. Enerflex is also likely to benefit from the strong momentum in its Engineered Systems segment, supported by a backlog of about $1.3 billion.

Overall, Enerflex appears well-positioned to capitalize on favourable industry trends. Moreover, its highly contracted Energy Infrastructure segment and the strength of recurring revenue from the After Market Services business augur well for growth. At the same time, demand for its Engineered Systems products and services is likely to remain high, driven by increases in natural gas and electric power generation. In short, the rally in Enerflex stock is likely to sustain in 2026 and beyond.

Fortis stock

Pairing Fortis shares with Enerflex inside a TFSA can help build a diversified portfolio while generating reliable growth and income. Notably, Fortis is a stock offering dependable income, financial resilience, and long-term growth potential.

Fortis consistently pays and raises dividends, regardless of market volatility or economic uncertainty. The company operates a highly defensive business model, with most of its assets focused on regulated electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks. Because regulated utilities generate predictable revenue, Fortis is largely insulated from commodity price swings and broader economic slowdowns. This stability enables the company to generate dependable cash flow year after year, supporting consistent dividend payments to shareholders.

Fortis recently extended its streak of annual dividend increases to 52 consecutive years. Moreover, it is well-positioned to continue growing its dividends in the years ahead.

Fortis is currently advancing a $28.8 billion capital investment plan to expand and modernize its utility infrastructure. This investment is expected to further grow its regulated rate base, which should support steady earnings and dividend growth in the years ahead. In addition, rising electricity demand across North America is likely to provide another tailwind for the company, potentially driving both higher profits and future share price appreciation.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Worth Buying at Its Current Price?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Enbridge stock trading just 5% off its 52-week high, should you buy it today or wait for a better…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Energy Stocks

1 TSX Stock Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Up by over 230% in the last year, this TSX stock might have plenty more upside left for investors to…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ and Enbridge both pay well, but one rides oil prices while the other turns energy demand into steadier dividends.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is down 25% from its all-time high. Here's why long-term investors should consider buying BEP stock…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 55% and Still Worth Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AQN’s 55% five-year drop might be less of a warning sign now — and more a second-chance setup after its…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

Hydro One vs. Canadian Utilities: The Dividend Stock I’d Own Through 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets turn choppy, the “boring” utility with the bigger yield and longest dividend streak can end up being the…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Reward Patient Investors More Than A REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis offers the “sleep-well” dividend grower, while TC Energy adds a higher-octane infrastructure recovery story with income.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’d Buy Right Now and It’s a Bargain

| Daniel Da Costa

With a yield of 3.1% and shares trading cheaply, this Canadian energy stock is easily one of the best to…

Read more »