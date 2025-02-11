There’s no shortage of great growth stocks to consider for your portfolio. Here’s a look at three that could provide decades of growth.

Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

The market volatility that emerged late last year is still here in 2025. This has some investors looking to rebalance their portfolios, and fortunately, there are plenty of great growth stocks to consider buying right now.

Here’s a trio of growth stocks to consider buying today.

Solid growth at home and abroad

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is Canada’s largest dollar store operator, with a network of over 1,500 stores sprinkled in every province. The company also has a growing presence in Latin America through its Dollar City brand.

But what exactly makes Dollarama one of the growth stocks to consider now? There are several reasons to note.

First, let’s talk about that international presence. In recent years, Dollarama’s presence in Latin America has boomed. As per the most recent quarterly update, Dollarama’s presence now stands at 588 stores across four countries. Dollarama plans that number to grow to over 1,000 within the next six years.

Furthermore, that growth is set to continue as Dollarama plans to expand into Mexico. Last year, the company announced plans to move into Mexico in 2026.

Turning to its domestic market, Dollarama continues to shine. The company announced a 5.7% increase in sales, with comparable store sales increasing by 3.3% in the most recent quarter.

Oh, and let’s not forget that dollar stores are incredibly defensive, attracting customers looking to trade down when market volatility hits. That appeal only increases further when factoring in Dollarama’s unique fixed price-point model.

In other words, Dollarama is one of the must-have growth stocks to consider buying right now.

Buy into this superb long-term growth gem

Another one of the great growth stocks to consider buying right now is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet. The company has a presence in over a dozen countries, including over 2,100 stores in North America alone.

Part of the reason for Couche-Tard’s massive footprint stems from its insatiable appetite for expansion. The company has turned to increasingly larger acquisitions over the years. The most recent candidate Couche-Tard is turning its attention to is the famed 7-Eleven chain.

Any acquisition would bump Couche-Tard into position as the largest convenience store operator on the planet. It would also put Couche-Tard’s incredible ability to realize synergies into action, unlocking massive long-term growth.

That fact alone makes Couche-Tard one of the best long-term growth stocks to consider.

So far, the Japanese-based company has rejected overtures from Couche-Tard, but additional offers are likely expected to follow.

All aboard the train to growth

Another one of the great stocks to consider adding to any investor shopping list is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR).

Canadian National operates one of the largest railways on the continent, hauling billions in goods, raw materials, and products to points along three coastlines. In fact, Canadian National hauls upwards of $200 billion worth of products each year.

Those products can be anything from automotive components, raw materials and chemicals to crude, precious metals and wheat.

The sheer volume and necessity of goods hauled make Canadian National one of the must-have growth stocks to consider buying right now. That necessity also makes it one of the most defensive stocks on the market.

In fact, Canadian National’s sprawling network is often compared with an arterial vein of the entire North American economy.

But that’s not all.

While Canadian National is a great growth stock to consider, it’s also a stellar dividend play. The railway stock boasts a respectable 2.33% yield that the railway has paid out for decades without fail.

The company has also provided annual upticks to that dividend going back over two decades. That reliable dividend can provide investors with additional growth through reinvestments over the longer term.

In other words, not only is this one of the best growth stocks to consider right now, but it’s also a prime buy-and-forget candidate.

What are your best growth stocks to consider?

All stocks carry risk, and that’s why diversification is so important. Fortunately, the trio of stocks above provide some defensive appeal in addition to growth potential.

In my opinion, one or all of the above growth stocks to consider should form part of a well-diversified portfolio.