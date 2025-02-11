Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While It’s Below $90?

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While It’s Below $90?

A Big Bank stock is considerably cheap right now but further downside is still possible.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

The combined net income of Canada’s Big Six banks in Q4 fiscal 2024 increased 21.4% to $14.7 billion compared to Q4 fiscal 2023. Also, in the three months ending October 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses (PCL) rose 23% collectively to $4.4 billion from a year ago.

These giant lenders, except for one, reported year-over-year increases in profits for the full fiscal year. Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), the country’s second-largest financial institution by market capitalization, saw its net income drop 16.9% to $8.8 billion compared to fiscal 2023. However, net income in Q4 fiscal 2024 rose 26.8% to $3.6 billion from a year ago.

On October 11, 2024, the $144.9 billion lender pled guilty to violating the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and failure to comply with money laundering guidelines. The stock price fell below $80 as a result. TD trades at $86 per share, is up 13.9%-plus year-to-date, and pays a hefty 5.1% dividend yield.

Considering the challenges ahead, should you buy this Big Bank stock today at less than $90? TD last traded above $90 ($90.99 per share) on February 22, 2022.

The fallout from the scandal

Besides the US$3.1 billion fine by U.S. regulators in 2024, the fallout from the money laundering scandal included sweeping changes in the Board and senior leadership positions. TD announced pay cuts for 41 executives in January and erstwhile Chief Operating Officer Raymond Chun took over as the new CEO in place of Bharat Masrani effective February 1, 2025.

TD suspended its medium-term financial targets of 7% to 10% earnings per share (EPS) growth and 16% return on equity because it might not be feasible, given the current situation. Instead, management will conduct a review of its strategies and provide new targets in the back half of 2025.

In addition to the hefty penalty, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency imposed an indefinite cap on TD’s U.S. retail banking assets. The Canadian bank cannot continue its growth-by-acquisition strategy as it has done in the last 20 years.

Latest development

On February 10, 2025, TD announced plans to sell its entire stake in Charles Schwab through a registered offering and share repurchase by the U.S. entity. According to Chun, the divestment is part of the strategic review and corporate overhaul. TD will raise around US$14 billion and use US$8 billion for share buybacks.

TD’s path forward is uncertainty, but a new CEO will bring hope for recovery, if not a turnaround. The Bank of America upgraded TD Bank from “neutral” to “buy”  last month because it thinks Chun can fix the bank’s anti-money laundering issues. BA analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said the concerns with TD dissipated while confidence increased after a management meeting with Chun.

Approach with caution

Some analysts say TD’s current share price reflects much of the negative factors affecting the bank. While the capital position remains strong and dividend payments are secure, the growth prospects in the U.S. are a major consideration. A wait-and-see approach is best for now because of a potential downside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America and Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

With interest rates expected to decline further, along with economic uncertainties and U.S.-Canada trade tensions, Canadian bank stocks could see…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has a major US presence. Is it a buy?

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons that could support CI Financial stock’s strong upward momentum in the coming years.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian financial stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top Canadian bank stocks today could help you lock in attractive dividend yields while building a portfolio geared…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own Canadian Financial Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in Canadian financial stocks could not only provide stability during uncertain times but also offer reliable income.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian bank stocks could help protect your portfolio from market downturns with their consistent focus on digital…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want returns and income, then consider these top dividend stocks for long-term passive income.

Read more »