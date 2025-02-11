Member Login
Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Let’s dive into the risks and catalysts underpinning Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) right now and see if this stock is worth buying at current levels.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning oil sand production, refining, and retail distribution. As such, and with many investors focusing intently on the energy sector (for various geopolitical reasons), this is a sector that could continue to see heightened volatility moving forward. In such environments, long-term investors have generally won by picking up shares of various dividend stocks, such as Suncor, at steep discounts.

The thing is, despite a dividend yield of 4.1% and a recent rally to fresh highs, I think this is a stock that’s relatively undervalued. Let’s dive into why that’s the case.

Strong a diversified business model

As mentioned, Suncor is a massive integrated energy player. The company’s ability to maximize the value it receives across the production chain is impressive, and I think this company remains one of the best ways to play the energy and commodity complex right now.

A significant oil sands player, the company has also expanded its refining and retail operations, providing relatively diversified exposure to this sector.

And with Suncor’s management team increasingly focused on efficiency and cost-cutting initiatives, there’s a lot to like about the company’s earnings per share growth prospects moving forward.

Growth could materialize in 2025

Aside from earnings growth, Suncor could also see some significant top-line growth if oil prices rise due to tariff-related concerns and/or continued robust global demand moving forward.

Of course, recessionary headwinds could derail this thesis, and any sort of slowing of consumer demand wouldn’t be good for Suncor right now. Additionally, if Trump’s proposed tariffs do hit the Canadian energy sector, this is a stock that could see some downside.

But in terms of the balance of risks at play, it does appear market participants continue to view Suncor favourably. I think that’s a trend that’s likely to continue in 2025, making this one of my top picks in the market right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

