Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top Tech Stock to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

1 Top Tech Stock to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

While many AI companies attract attention for high but speculative growth, this reliable AI stock is worth a look by investors seeking long-term gains.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Abstract Human Skull representing AI

Source: Getty Images

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has become increasingly popular. Yet for Canadian investors looking for a stable, long-term opportunity, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is an overlooked gem. While many AI-focused companies attract attention with their flashy innovations and speculative growth, OpenText has been steadily integrating AI into its enterprise software solutions, thus making it a reliable choice for those seeking long-term gains.

Early adoption

One of the key reasons OpenText stands out is its strategic approach to AI adoption. The AI stock’s upcoming Titanium X platform is expected to be a game-changer, integrating AI, cloud, and security into a seamless enterprise solution. With more businesses transitioning to multi-cloud environments, OpenText is positioning itself as a leader in helping organizations navigate this transformation. By providing AI-driven insights and automation, OpenText is making companies more resilient and efficient, reinforcing its long-term value as an investment.

Financially, OpenText has demonstrated resilience despite market fluctuations. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the AI stock reported $1.3 billion in revenue. While this represented a decline from the previous year due to the divestiture of its Application Modernization and Connectivity division, cloud revenues grew by 2.7% year-over-year. More importantly, the AI stock’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin stood at a solid 37.6%, reflecting strong profitability.

OpenText also posted a remarkable 510% increase in net income year-over-year, underscoring the effectiveness of its focus on efficiency and cash flow generation. This ability to maintain profitability while investing in AI and cloud expansion sets OpenText apart from more speculative tech stocks.

Shareholders top of mind

One of the most appealing aspects of OpenText as an AI investment is its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Unlike many high-growth AI stocks that reinvest all earnings into expansion, OpenText offers a dividend, thus making it an attractive option for investors who want exposure to AI without sacrificing passive income. The AI stock recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, continuing its long-standing practice of rewarding shareholders. This makes OpenText one of the few AI-related stocks that provide a blend of both growth potential and income stability.

In addition to its strong fundamentals, OpenText has a proven track record of strategic acquisitions that have expanded its AI capabilities. The acquisition of Micro Focus, for instance, significantly strengthened its AI-driven data analytics and cloud offerings. With Titanium X set to launch later this year, OpenText is reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered enterprise software, thusly ensuring that it remains relevant as companies increasingly rely on AI for automation and data-driven decision-making.

Investing in stability

When compared to other Canadian AI stocks, OpenText offers a much more stable and predictable investment. Other AI stocks have AI-driven elements, but tend to come with higher valuations and greater volatility. OpenText, by contrast, trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8, making it a relatively undervalued opportunity in the AI space. Its strong recurring revenue base, which accounts for nearly 80% of total sales, ensures that OpenText maintains predictable cash flow, even in challenging economic conditions. This defensive characteristic makes it a compelling choice for investors who want exposure to AI without the dramatic price swings seen in more speculative stocks.

Looking ahead, OpenText’s growth potential remains strong. Its enterprise cloud bookings increased by 6.1% year-over-year, reflecting growing demand for AI-powered solutions. As businesses continue to prioritize AI-driven automation and analytics, OpenText is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the market. With a focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, the AI stock has the financial flexibility to continue investing in AI advancements. All while maintaining profitability.

Bottom line

OpenText may not be the most exciting AI stock on the market, but it is one of the most reliable. Its combination of consistent earnings, strong free cash flow, a growing AI presence, and a shareholder-friendly dividend policy make it a compelling long-term investment. For those looking to capitalize on the AI revolution without taking on excessive risk, OpenText presents an attractive opportunity that balances innovation with financial stability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still a…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) might have enough steam to push the TSX higher and higher in 2025.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That’s Pure Long-Term Gold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one strong stock investors should consider, it has to be this top notch tech stock making a comeback.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software

| Chris MacDonald

Let's look at two top Canadian growth stocks and determine which may be the better pick for long-term investors right…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one that remains undervalued, so what's next for investors?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the tech stocks going through ups and downs and stick to this solid tech stock instead.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Alphabet Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some stocks out there that are popular, and some offer major deals on the market today.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Bright Canadian AI Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't run away from tech stocks, this AI stock could surge this year and beyond.

Read more »