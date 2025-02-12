Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $312 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $312 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

Here’s how fundamentally strong monthly dividend stocks could help TFSA investors create a reliable source of passive income for years to come.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

While you could earn solid returns from long-term capital appreciation, one of the best ways to maximize your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is to generate consistent, tax-free passive income. By investing in high-yield dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, you could build a portfolio that pays you $312 every month — or $3,744 per year — completely tax-free.

In this article, we’ll highlight a top Canadian monthly dividend stock you can buy to maximize your TFSA passive income and show you how it could help you reach $312 per month in tax-free earnings.

A top monthly dividend stock for your TFSA

One monthly dividend stock that might fit the bill perfectly for TFSA investors looking for steady passive income is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). This Markham-headquartered firm is a major player in Canada’s senior living space. It offers various living options to seniors across Canada, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term-care services.

After jumping by nearly 29% over the last year, SIA stock currently trades at $15.62 per share with a market cap of $1.3 billion. That’s a solid performance, especially for an income-focused stock. On top of that, it pays a monthly dividend, and at its current price, the annualized dividend yield stands at an attractive 6%.

What makes it a great stock to buy now

In September 2024, Sienna’s occupancy rates in its retirement segment crossed the 90% mark for the first time in over five years, and its long-term care facilities are running near full capacity. In the third quarter of last year, the company’s adjusted same-property net operating income climbed by 14.7% YoY (year over year). Overall, its total adjusted revenue surged 12.5% YoY to $224.8 million, supported by higher occupancy, rental rate increases, and government funding support in its long-term-care segment.

But what makes Sienna truly exciting for long-term investors is its commitment to expansion and redevelopment. The company recently acquired a $181.6 million continuing care home portfolio in Alberta. This move is likely to strengthen its presence in Western Canada and immediately add to its earnings potential.

Besides that, Sienna has three major long-term care projects under construction, including a 160-bed redevelopment in Keswick. These long-term growth initiatives could significantly boost its cash flow over the next few years. Overall, with strong demand for senior living, a growing portfolio, and a high-yield monthly dividend, SIA stock could be a fantastic pick for TFSA investors looking for reliable, tax-free passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Sienna Senior Living$15.624,000$0.0780$312Monthly
Prices as of Feb 11, 2025

Foolish bottom line

If you’re aiming to earn $312 per month, or $3,744 per year, in passive income from Sienna’s dividends, you can buy around 4,000 of its shares. To buy this many shares at the current market price, however, you’ll require an initial investment of approximately $62,480.

While this example should give you a clear idea of how to structure a TFSA for passive income, it’s important to consider portfolio diversification. Investing such a large sum of money solely in one stock, even a stable dividend payer like Sienna, always involves risks if market conditions or company fundamentals change.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Sienna Senior Living. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a solid passive-income portfolio with these Canadian dividend stocks and earn a tax-free income of over $2,952 annually.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let Safe Dividends Fool You: Why Total Returns Matter More Than Yield Alone

| Adam Othman

It's essential to look into the growth potential of dividend stocks, but it's just as important to see things the…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Your TFSA isn't just for saving; it's for making money. So, here's how to start pumping it out with just…

Read more »