Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why I’m Still Watching This TSX Stock After Its 14% Drop

Why I’m Still Watching This TSX Stock After Its 14% Drop

Explore the latest insights on Telus stock and understand its recent dip and the impact of dividend cuts on investors.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Telus's recent 14% stock dip and $1.3 billion debt-driven interest expense highlight a critical need for debt reduction, with new CEO Victor Dodig prioritizing debt reduction from cash savings from dividend cuts for future financial efficiency.
  • Strategic plans include monetizing Telus Health and Agriculture, alongside focusing on wireless revenue and AI investments, positioning Telus for a potential long-term turnaround with patience from investors.

A 14% dip in August has shocked many investors and relieved many. This TSX stock is Telus Corporation (TSX:T). The fall came as the telco reported a net loss of $1.8 billion due to a $2.1 billion goodwill impairment of TELUS Digital’s cash-generating unit. Net loss was the least of investors’ concerns as it was a one-time event. What relieved most investors was Telus announcing dividend cuts and prioritizing debt repayment.

T stock has a $21 billion market cap and over $30 billion long-term debt. Such high debt has reduced Telus’s capacity to fund higher capital expenditure and dividends. Telus is still a good business with strong fixed assets that generate sufficient cash flow. However, the 2022–23 interest rate hikes have slowed its growth pace. It is now paying $1.3 billion in annual interest, which equates to 27% of its operating cash flow. Remember, it takes a year or two for interest rates to reflect in income statements.

Just as one needs to reduce load for a car to run efficiently, Telus needs to reduce its debt to bring back efficiency and accelerate growth.

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Why I’m still watching this TSX stock

Telus has got a new CEO, Victor Dodig. His early interaction in the second-quarter earnings call shows debt repayment is the priority. Whether or not Dodig can turn around Telus has me curious.

Back in 2021, Bombardier caught my attention when it decided to sell its train-making business to Alstom. Offloading loss-making businesses, streamlining operations, and focusing on segments that it can handle and grow comfortably was the strategy of then-new CEO Eric Martel, who took the helm in April 2020. Bombardier’s debt situation was way worse than Telus’. The business jet maker was on the verge of bankruptcy. Telus is only seeing slow growth amidst price competition and transition to artificial intelligence (AI).

Telus’s new CEO does not seem to shy away from making difficult decisions. He slashed dividends by 55% and postponed the end of the 2% dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) discount to October 1, 2026, from the end of 2028. This will bring $2.7 billion in cash savings over the next three years, which he plans to use in debt repayment. Hoping the management does not have a change of mind midway and uses the cash savings elsewhere, Telus could see a turnaround.

How much debt reduction will make a difference in Telus’s balance sheet?

Telus has a 4.8% weighted average interest rate on long-term debt, which means for every $1 billion in debt reduction, it can save on average $47.5 million in interest expense. If Telus wants to achieve the 3 times net debt to adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) target by 2028, it has to reduce debt by at least $3.2 billion.

Calculation: In 2025, Telus’s adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 billion, and it guided a 2–4% dip in 2026. Hence, I assumed a 4% dip in 2026 followed by a 2% growth in 2027 and 2028. Net debt has to fall to $22 billion from the current $25.2 billion to achieve a 3 times leverage ratio.

Telus Debt20252026*2027*2028*
Adjusted EBITDA (million)$7,354.00$7,059.80$7,201.00$7,345.10
Net Debt (million)$25,189.00$25,189.00$25,189.00$22,035.20
Net Debt to EBITDA3.433.573.503.00

A $3.1 billion debt reduction will bring annual interest savings of $147.3 million, leaving more cash for capital expenditure and dividends.

How Telus plans to reduce debt this time

Victor Dodig is considering selling Telus Health and Agriculture. However, his words were vague. “Our goal is to continue to nurture the value in those businesses and focus on those that we believe should be monetized because they’re better off in the hands of another owner and do that in a thoughtful manner, thoughtful meaning taking our time — we are engaged”, said Dodig at the second-quarter 2026 earnings call.

His other priorities are increasing revenue from Telus’ wireless business and allocating capital towards customer base management. He has not ruled out AI investments and will complete sovereign AI data centres in Rimouski and Kenwood.

Investor takeaway

If you have patient capital to wait for a turnaround, Telus might be a good investment as it will see more dips in the short term before rallying significantly.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alstom and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Explore Canadian stocks that continue to raise dividends despite market uncertainty. Discover reliable dividend growth today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 4.5% Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources pays a monthly dividend yielding about 4.5%. Here's why this Canadian dividend stock fits nicely inside a TFSA.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Income and Growth? Here Are the TSX Stocks I’d Buy

| Puja Tayal

Navigate the world of TSX stocks: income vs. growth. Understand their traits to make informed investment decisions in Canada.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge or Suncor? Here’s the Dividend Stock I’d Rather Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge or Suncor? Here’s a look at the two Canadian energy stocks to see which dividend stock offers the better…

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks I’d Trust to Keep Paying Me, No Matter What 

| Puja Tayal

Explore reliable dividend stocks that offer low-risk investment opportunities and consistent cash flow in every market.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a Dividend Stock That Just Keeps Getting Better

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is a dividend grower that just keeps getting better with time.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Is Trading Near Its Low and Yielding Over 5.5%

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock is trading near its low while offering a high dividend yield of over 5.5%, making it a…

Read more »