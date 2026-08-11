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5 Dividend Stocks I’d Trust to Keep Paying Me, No Matter What 

Explore reliable dividend stocks that offer low-risk investment opportunities and consistent cash flow in every market.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Diversify and hedge against inflation with reliable dividend stocks like Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources in the energy sector, both rich in resources and financial discipline, offering yields around 5.4% and 3.94% respectively with favorable dividend growth prospects.
  • Consider real estate options such as SmartCentres REIT and CT REIT for their long-term, stable rental incomes from established tenants like Walmart and Canadian Tire, alongside the robust dividend strategy of the Royal Bank of Canada, ensuring diversified, low-risk cash inflows across various sectors.

While investing in stocks comes with risks, there are some low-risk dividend stocks that you can trust to pay you in every market. The key is to find a low-risk business model and a company that has an economic moat. The next thing to look for is a robust capital allocation and risk management strategy. Filtering stocks on these parameters, here are five dividend stocks from different sectors for diversified cash inflow.

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Two dividend stocks from the energy sector

Most dividend stocks grow when the economy is growing. However, these energy stocks help you hedge against inflation. The primary cause of inflation is mostly rising food and energy prices, and energy stocks earn windfall gains when energy prices rise, which they pass on as special dividends.

Enbridge

Dominating North America’s energy landscape is pipeline stock Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Its economic moat is the oil pipeline infrastructure, which is the lifeline for Canada’s oil exports to the United States. It is now building a natural gas pipeline network, but this time not just to export to America but to other countries.

Enbridge is working on its strength of timely completion of pipeline projects within budget. It has allocated $40 billion in capital in new projects, the majority of which are expected to come online by 2028. These projects have pushed its debt above $105 billion, but it is also earning over $12 billion in operating cash flow, sufficient to service debt, invest in the business, and pay dividends.

The energy infrastructure stock has a 5.4% dividend yield, which could increase to 5.7% if the company increases its 2027 dividend per share by 5% to $4.07 from $3.88 in 2026. Although the stock is trading near its 52-week high, its 30-year dividend growth trajectory makes it a must-have if assured payouts are what you seek.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another assurance of dividend payout comes from Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has embedded the dividend amount in its breakeven price of mid-$40/barrel. Owning Canada’s largest private oil sands reserves, Canadian Natural Resources has a 25-year dividend growth history.

The management has financial discipline to keep net debt below $13 billion. If the debt is higher than the target range, it allocates more free cash flow (FCF) to debt repayment. It is currently on an accelerated paydown of debt from $16.6 billion in December 2025 to $14.5 billion in June 2026.

Once the $13 billion target is achieved, it will allocate 100% of FCF to dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has a yield of 3.9% but can grow dividends in the high-single-digit to double-digit range in the years to come.

Two dividend stocks from the real estate sector

REITs are some of the best dividend payers as their Trust structure requires them to distribute maximum rental income to unitholders. This makes SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) an ideal REIT because of its long-term lease with Walmart. Of its 201 properties, most of them retail, 24 are under development. Considering that 98.1% of its existing properties are occupied and fetch it regular rent, the new developments could increase its rental income.

The REIT has one of the longest dividend-paying tenures of 22 years without a dividend cut. Although its payout ratio hovers above 85% and leverage is high, most of the debt is paid off when it sells residential units. The ongoing developments will keep working capital high, but they will start paying for themselves as projects come online. Now is a good time to buy the stock and lock in a 6.4% yield.

While SmartCentres has too many projects under development, CT REIT (CRT.UN) has a more efficient balance sheet and a 72.5% payout ratio. It has over 99% occupancy, and its developments, intensifications, and acquisitions are for Canadian Tire. This ensures every new property adds rental income. The REIT can get you a 5.3% yield.

One dividend stock from banking

Royal Bank of Canada is a must-add if you seek safe dividend payouts. During a low-interest-rate environment, wealth management services generate better income, whereas the mortgage segment does so in a high-interest-rate environment. With over 100 years serving the banking business, it has built strong risk management and financial discipline, which makes its dividends safer.

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The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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