Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

We could all use some extra passive income, so let’s get into it with these three stocks.

If you’re looking to turn $30,000 into a steady stream of passive income, investing in the right dividend stocks can make all the difference. The TSX is home to plenty of income-generating opportunities. Yet for a balanced mix of stability and strong yields, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and The North West Company (TSX:NWC) stand out. These three companies offer reliable dividends and have long-term growth potential, making them ideal picks for a passive-income portfolio.

SmartCentres

SmartCentres REIT is a well-established real estate investment trust with a diverse portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties across Canada. With Walmart as a key tenant, SmartCentres benefits from stable rental income. This helps support its generous dividend. The TSX stock currently boasts a yield of around 7.53%, making it one of the more attractive options for income-seeking investors.

Recent earnings show a total revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a gross profit of $133.22 million. However, quarterly revenue growth year over year declined by 11.10%, reflecting broader challenges in the real estate sector. Despite this, SmartCentres continues to generate strong cash flow and maintains a payout ratio that prioritizes dividends, making it a solid choice for those looking to earn passive income.

NPI

Northland Power is another excellent pick for dividend investors, particularly those interested in renewable energy. As one of Canada’s leading independent power producers, Northland operates a diversified portfolio of clean energy assets, including wind, solar, and natural gas facilities.

The TSX stock currently has a dividend yield of approximately 7.16%, making it a high-yield option with long-term potential. However, its recent financial performance has been mixed. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Northland reported revenue of $2.4 billion, but its net income available to common shareholders showed a loss of $148.17 million.

This has been attributed to weaker electricity prices and higher operational costs. That said, Northland has a strong history of cash flow generation, and its long-term contracts provide a level of stability that supports ongoing dividend payments. Given the global shift towards renewable energy, the company remains well-positioned for future growth despite short-term volatility.

North West

The North West Company is a unique player in the retail space, focusing on underserved markets in remote northern communities. Its business model sets it apart from traditional retailers, as it operates stores in areas where competition is limited, allowing for strong pricing power and consistent revenue.

While NWC’s dividend yield isn’t as high as the other two stocks, it still offers an attractive payout, making it a worthwhile addition to a passive-income portfolio. The TSX stock has historically maintained steady financial performance, leveraging its niche market to generate stable cash flow.

Winning combo

Investing $30,000 equally across these three companies would create a well-diversified income stream. Here’s what it would take to create annual passive income at $1,792.20 per year at writing:



COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $24.75 404 $1.85 $747.40 monthly $10,000 NPI $17.25 580 $1.20 $696 monthly $10,000 NWC $45.75 218 $1.60 $348.80 quarterly $10,000

Investing in these three TSX stocks is a strong strategy for generating passive income while maintaining exposure to different sectors of the economy. SmartCentres provides real estate income stability, Northland Power taps into the future of renewable energy, and The North West Company delivers defensive retail earnings. Together, these create a diversified basket of dividend-paying stocks that can provide steady cash flow while allowing room for potential capital appreciation.

By investing in SmartCentres REIT, Northland Power, and The North West Company, investors can create a well-balanced portfolio that generates reliable passive income. While market conditions may fluctuate, these companies have strong business models and consistent dividend histories that make them attractive long-term investments. Whether you’re looking to supplement your income or build wealth over time, this strategy offers a compelling way to put your money to work with minimal effort.