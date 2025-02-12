Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $420 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $420 in Passive Income

This dividend stock can create massive passive income, and it is paid out every single month!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Engineers walk through a facility.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to turn your $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution into steady, tax-free passive income, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) could be a strong option. This REIT specializes in industrial properties across Canada and Europe, offering investors a mix of stability, income, and long-term growth potential. With a solid track record and a near six percent dividend yield, Dream Industrial presents an appealing opportunity for those seeking reliable monthly payouts.

The Dream

Dream Industrial’s portfolio consists of 546 high-quality industrial properties. These include warehouses and distribution centres that remain in high demand as e-commerce and supply chain networks continue to expand. The REIT benefits from a diversified geographic footprint, with properties across Canada and Europe, thus ensuring that its income streams are not overly reliant on any one region. This strategic positioning has allowed the dividend stock to maintain strong occupancy rates. All while capitalizing on market trends that favour industrial real estate.

The dividend stock’s latest earnings report provided a mixed picture but reinforced its overall financial strength. In the third quarter of 2024, Dream Industrial reported net income of $13.8 million. Though down from $50.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. While this may seem concerning at first glance, the decline was largely due to non-cash fair value adjustments rather than operational issues. More importantly, the REIT saw a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit, reaching $0.26. This is a positive indicator, as FFO is one of the most critical metrics for evaluating REIT performance, reflecting the company’s ability to generate cash flow.

Occupancy rates remain robust, which further supports the company’s ability to maintain its dividend payments. As of September 30, 2024, Dream Industrial had an in-place and committed occupancy rate of 95.5%, a slight increase from the previous quarter. Given the continued demand for industrial space, particularly for logistics and warehousing, Dream Industrial is well-positioned to maintain its strong leasing fundamentals.

Passive income payer

One of the most attractive aspects of investing in Dream Industrial is its monthly dividend payments. The dividend stock currently distributes $0.0583 per unit each month, totalling approximately $0.70 per year. With the stock trading around $11.64, this translates to an annual dividend yield of about 6%. For investors contributing $7,000 to their TFSA, this means an estimated annual dividend income of $420, or roughly $35 per month. Since TFSA earnings are tax-free, this income is yours to keep without any deductions, thus making it an excellent option for passive income seekers.

In terms of valuation, Dream Industrial appears attractively priced compared to its peers. The dividend stock is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of approximately 0.73, meaning it is valued below the book value of its assets. This suggests that investors are getting access to a well-diversified portfolio of income-generating properties at a discount.

That being said, investors should be aware of some risks. One concern is the dividend stock’s high payout ratio, currently sitting at approximately 146.7%. This indicates that Dream Industrial is paying out more in dividends than it is earning in net income, which can raise sustainability concerns. However, because REITs primarily use funds from operations to assess dividend viability rather than net income, the payout remains manageable as long as cash flows remain stable. Plus, the REIT’s diversified portfolio and high occupancy rates help mitigate some of these risks.

Bottom line

For investors looking to generate passive income in their TFSA, Dream Industrial presents a compelling opportunity. A $7,000 investment in this REIT could provide consistent, tax-free income with the potential for long-term appreciation. With strong occupancy rates, a steady dividend, and a well-diversified portfolio, Dream Industrial is well-positioned to continue rewarding investors while capitalizing on the growing demand for industrial real estate. While no investment is without risks, the combination of stable cash flows, reasonable valuation, and strategic expansion makes Dream Industrial an attractive choice, especially for those seeking reliable monthly income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Legacy Investing: These Market Leaders Are Planting Seeds for Generation-Spanning Returns

| Adam Othman

For investors determined to build generational wealth, the assessment criteria for long-term holdings need to be a bit more comprehensive.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian telecom duel: Would you rather deal with BCE stock's risky 12.4% dividend or Rogers stock's 5G growth? Pick your…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying While They’re Down

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA, given their consistent dividend payments, high yields, and discounted valuations.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividends and offer high yields, making them top investments to generate solid passive income.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Beyond the Usual Suspects: This Hidden Gem for Your TFSA Rivals the Best Blue Chips

| Adam Othman

Several dividend stocks tend to fly under the radar because they might not have the right credentials yet. Snatching them…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

2 Smart Places to Invest Your 2025 $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth TSX stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors maximizing their 2025 contribution limits.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Top TSX Stocks

Invest in These 2 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some unstoppable Canadian stocks to own? Here are two options to buy today that promise decades of growth.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125/Month in Passive Income With These Dividend Leaders

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend leaders are suitable for Canadians intending to build a robust passive income portfolio.

Read more »