Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Stocks That Surprised Investors in 2024

Canadian Stocks That Surprised Investors in 2024

There were plenty of stock market surprises in 2024. Here are two Canadian stocks that surprised to the downside and one to the upside.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

2024 was a year of surprises for Canadian stocks. Just the fact that the TSX Composite Index rose by nearly 20% was a major surprise. That return was almost three times the index’s average.

There were plenty of other surprises. In fact, here are two stocks that surprised to the downside and one that surprised to the positive in 2024.

This major Canadian bank stock fell from grace

Many dividend investors were caught off guard in 2024. Despite interest rates coming down, many Canadian dividend stocks did not perform as well as expected.

The first major example is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Its stock fell by 12%. Luckily, with its dividend, its total return was a little better at -7.4%.

TD used to be one of Canada’s premium bank stocks. It was seen as a comparable premium peer to Royal Bank (Canada’s largest bank). This deserved it a premium valuation to the other Canadian banks. Many investors gave TD a higher value because of its large U.S. operations.

However, those U.S. operations would come to haunt TD. The U.S. business had some serious compliance issues. Allegations of money laundering and fraud came to light. Regulators were not happy, and TD was forced to pay some substantial penalties and fines for its sins.

Today, TD has lost its premium status both as a bank and as a stock. It trades for 10.5 times earnings, nearly three churns below Royal Bank. The bank still has plenty of issues to work out. This is affecting customer loyalty. Despite its attractive 5.1% dividend yield, I wouldn’t touch this Canadian stock in 2025.

This Canadian dividend stalwart might need to cut its dividend

BCE (TSX:BCE) is another Canadian dividend stock that fell off a cliff. I think many investors expected improving interest rates would act as a lift for the stock. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The stock fell by 40% in 2024. Its yield went from 6.9% to over 12.5% today.

Even after significant layoffs and operational cuts, the company cannot seem to rightsize its balance sheet. Despite its huge debt load (and horrible stock performance), it announced the $5 billion acquisition of Zipfly. If anything, that move made investors even more leery to hold this stock.

With a yield of 12.5%, its dividend is clearly not sustainable. Pricing wars and tough regulations are impacting its ability to generate cash flow, and its balance sheet keeps getting worse. Unfortunately, BCE’s board refuses to cut its dividend. I wouldn’t touch this Canadian stock in 2025, even if the dividend were cut.

This Canadian manufacturer delivered the top return in 2024

I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Celestica (TSX:CLS) would be the top-performing Canadian stock in 2024. Its stock rose 242% last year!

Celestica has long been known as a contract electronics manufacturer. This was generally a high-volume, low-margin business. However, the AI revolution has also revolutionized its business.

Data centre demand for networking and connectivity hardware helped drive up volumes and increase margins. In 2024, revenue increased 21%, and earnings per share increased 78%. Artificial intelligence hype helped propel this stock from a price-to-earnings ratio of 14 in 2023 to 35 today.

Given the valuation and high expectations, I wouldn’t add to this stock right now. However, Celestica is and likely will be an interesting Canadian stock story to watch in the year ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

This is the Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock offers a massive dividend yield, a growing business, and stable income. So why wait?

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need some extra cash on hand? This dividend stock looks like a winner.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks could be excellent buys.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stock Market

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for Canadian stock ideas that could skyrocket in 2025 and beyond. These two stocks could really soar…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Down 27%, Buy Now for Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock may have dropped after earnings, but according to its CEO, future growth is just getting started.

Read more »