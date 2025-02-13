Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

These Canadian stocks all pay reliable dividends and consistently grow their earnings, making them three of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to finding the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold in your TFSA, there’s no question that dividend stocks offer a tonne of advantages.

First off, dividend stocks have a long track record of earning a profit. That’s how they’re able to pay a dividend in the first place.

Furthermore, earning a dividend each quarter, or in some cases every month, helps to lower the risk of your investment since you’re not relying solely on capital appreciation for returns, allowing you to generate income even during periods of market volatility.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy for your TFSA, here are three of the best.

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA

As with any investment, but especially when it comes to dividend stocks, the best companies to buy are ones that offer a combination of both reliability and growth. That’s why a stock like Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the massive $140 billion energy infrastructure stock, is easily one of the best.

Having a combination of reliability and growth ensures that the stock can protect your capital if the market is declining and continue to earn a return even if the economic environment worsens. However, finding companies that can consistently grow their operations is essential, too, in order for your capital to consistently grow, which is the whole point of putting your hard-earned money to work in the first place.

Enbridge is ideal because its operations are essential to the North American economy. Therefore, given its importance in the economy and the fact it owns long-life assets that require little maintenance year-over-year, it constantly generates billions in cash flow.

And with the stock generating so much cash flow each year, it can afford to return a heap of capital to investors while still retaining funds to invest in future growth.

That’s why Enbridge not only pays an attractive dividend, with a current yield of 5.8%, but it’s also consistently increasing the dividend every single year. In fact, Enbridge has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years now.

So, if you’re looking for the best dividend stocks to buy for your TFSA, Enbridge is easily a top choice.

Two top growth stocks offering significant dividend yields

While Enbridge does consistently increase its revenue and earnings, which in turn leads to dividend increases, because it’s such a large business, the rate of growth is slower compared to smaller, high-growth companies.

So, if you’re looking to buy high-quality dividend stocks with even more growth potential, two of the best are Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A).

Brookfield is one of the best dividend stocks to buy because it’s one of the most dominant companies in the renewable energy industry, which has decades of growth potential.

Furthermore, while it retains a lot of cash to continue investing in expanding its global portfolio and increasing shareholder value, Brookfield also returns an abundance of cash to investors as well.

In fact, with the stock trading nearly 25% off its 52-week high, its dividend yield has increased to more than 6.7%, an incredible yield for a company that also offers significant capital gains potential.

Meanwhile, as a retailer with significant long-term growth potential, you wouldn’t expect Canadian Tire to be one of the best dividend stocks you can buy.

However, because it also constantly generates a tonne of cash flow and consistently finds ways to grow its operations organically, it can afford to pay a significant dividend without sacrificing growth potential.

So, even though it offers a current yield of roughly 4.7%, it only returns a fraction of its normalized earnings per share (EPS). This is crucial because it keeps the dividend sustainable and allows for continued increases in the dividend each year.

That’s why, even in years when its margins may be impacted and its EPS declines, such as in 2023 when it declined by 44.7%, Canadian Tire still managed to increase the dividend.

So, if you’re looking for the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy, not only does Canadian Tire offer a compelling yield, but it also offers significant long-term growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $22,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,279 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't need to be difficult or costly, and these two stocks offer it up in spades!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some REITs to buy and hold forever? Here’s a look at a trio of options to consider…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Need Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Without Delay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer it all. Stable passive income, with growth opportunities already on the way.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Adam Othman

A tech giant and a renewable energy giant were strong picks in 2024 and will continue to be strong through…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these four healthcare stocks to your portfolio if you have the capital to invest in the stock market…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up about 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utilities Stocks for 2025

| Adam Othman

Here’s a look at how I would personally invest in Canadian utility stocks this year to balance growth and stability.

Read more »