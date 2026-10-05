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Your OAS Increase May Not Keep Up With Your Real Retirement Costs

OAS is rising with headline inflation, but individual retirement expenses can increase much faster than the national average.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Maximum OAS for ages 65 to 74 rises to $762.50 monthly for October through December.
  • Transportation prices were 7.5% higher in August, well above the 3% headline inflation rate.
  • Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years and currently yields about 3.6%.

Old Age Security (OAS) just received another raise. For October through December 2026, the maximum monthly OAS payment rises 1.4% to $762.50 for Canadians aged 65 to 74. Those aged 75 or older can receive as much as $838.75. Over the past year, OAS has increased 3%.

That’s almost perfectly aligned with Canada’s latest headline inflation rate. Yet retirement doesn’t happen inside the average Consumer Price Index basket.

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

Your inflation can be different

Statistics Canada reported overall inflation of 3% in August. Look underneath that figure and the experience changes quickly.

EXPENSE CATEGORYAUGUST 2026 ANNUAL INFLATION
Overall CPI3.0%
Groceries2.8%
Shelter1.5%
Transportation7.5%
Health and personal care2.2%
Recreation, education and reading5.6%

OAS is reviewed quarterly using changes in the Consumer Price Index. Payments can rise when the cost of living increases and won’t fall when CPI declines. That’s useful protection, but not personalized protection.

A retiree driving frequently could feel transportation inflation far more than someone living downtown without a car. Another household could spend much more on health costs, food, or travel. So I’d treat OAS as one layer of retirement income rather than expect it to perfectly track my household budget.

Build your own increase

That’s where growing investment income can help. I specifically went outside the handful of dividend names that appear in every Canadian income conversation and landed on Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU).

Canadian Utilities owns regulated electricity and natural-gas transmission and distribution assets through ATCO Energy Systems, alongside energy infrastructure businesses in Canada and Australia. It’s the sort of business retirees can understand without needing an earnings-call glossary and a strong coffee.

A long dividend record

Canadian Utilities raised its dividend again in January. The quarterly payment increased to $0.46 per share, or about $1.85 annually. That marked its 54th consecutive year of dividend increases. At the October 1 closing price of $51, the shares yield roughly 3.6%.

That’s considerably more than OAS’s latest quarterly percentage increase, although the comparison isn’t apples to apples. OAS is government-supported retirement income. A dividend can be reduced, and the share price can fall.

The attraction is that Canadian Utilities has an opportunity to keep raising its payment over time. Second-quarter adjusted earnings reached $140 million, or $0.51 per share, compared with $121 million a year earlier. The next growth project is already moving.

Put $2.9 billion to work

In July, Canadian Utilities received final regulatory approval for its Yellowhead Pipeline Project in Alberta. The roughly 235-kilometre natural-gas pipeline comes with an estimated $2.9 billion investment and capacity of about 1.1 billion cubic feet per day. Company filings describe the project as fully contracted.

Construction is beginning in 2026. That’s the sort of catalyst I want behind Canadian dividend stocks – money going into assets that can potentially expand future earnings instead of relying solely on cost cutting to fund the next increase.

Bottom line

Canadian Utilities isn’t cheap simply because it’s boring. At $51, the shares trade around 19 times forward earnings after rising more than 30% over the past year. Utilities also borrow heavily to finance infrastructure. Higher interest rates, construction overruns, and unfavourable regulatory decisions can reduce returns. That means I’d build a position gradually, particularly for investments held inside a TFSA where sufficient contribution room exists.

OAS is doing what it’s designed to do. The maximum payment for Canadians aged 65 to 74 has risen 3% over the past year. Your retirement expenses won’t necessarily move by the same 3%. That’s why I’d want another source of income with the ability to grow.

Canadian Utilities has managed that for 54 consecutive years. I wouldn’t expect OAS alone to keep up with every retirement bill when I can build a pay raise of my own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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