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How Much Would You Need in a TFSA to Earn $500 a Month?

A $500 monthly TFSA income target requires $6,000 annually, and higher yields dramatically reduce the capital required.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Freehold's current dividend yield is roughly 6.4%.
  • About $93,174 invested at today's price would generate slightly more than $500 monthly.
  • Freehold's second-quarter dividend payout ratio improved to 57%.

Earning $500 a month sounds wonderful, until an investment portfolio has to produce it. Now the target is $6,000 every year.

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), eligible investment income and withdrawals can remain tax-free. That makes the account incredibly useful for building that future paycheque. So, how does one get started?

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

Start with the target

At a 4% yield, $6,000 of annual income requires $150,000. At 5%, it takes $120,000. Then at 6%, the target falls to $100,000. Higher yields look increasingly attractive because they reduce the amount investors need to save.

That said, they can also be increasingly dangerous. A double-digit yield is far less helpful if the company cuts the dividend and the share price falls with it. I’d therefore look for a relatively high yield with actual coverage behind the payment.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) currently pays $0.09 per share every month, or $1.08 annually. Freehold doesn’t operate oil wells itself. It owns royalty interests across energy-producing lands in Canada and the United States. Other companies pay to drill and operate wells, while Freehold receives a percentage of the production revenue.

That removes much of the drilling and operating cost that a conventional producer would carry. The trade-off is commodity exposure. When oil and natural-gas prices rise, Freehold’s royalty revenue can climb quickly. When they fall, the opposite happens.

Payout improvement

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) reached $77.8 million, up 32% from the first quarter. Freehold paid $44.3 million in dividends during the quarter. That put the payout ratio at 57%, down from 75% in the previous quarter.

Net debt also fell to $251 million, equivalent to about one times trailing FFO. Those figures give the dividend considerably more breathing room than a yield screen alone suggests. At writing, the $1.08 annual payment produces a yield around 6.4%.

What $500 monthly takes

Because Freehold pays monthly, an investor would need 5,556 shares to generate slightly more than $6,000 annually. That’s about $500.04 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$16.775,556$1.08$6,000.48Monthly$93,174.12

A contribution that large requires enough personal TFSA room. The 2026 annual dollar limit is only $7,000, although unused room from earlier years carries forward. Investors should confirm their own room before putting $93,000 inside a TFSA.

Considerations

I wouldn’t put an entire $93,000 income portfolio into Freehold. Oil prices can fall, drilling activity can slow, and production from existing wells declines over time.

The dividend isn’t guaranteed either. I’d use FRU as one part of a broader basket of Canadian dividend stocks so banks, utilities, pipelines, insurers, and other businesses help produce that $500.

Bottom line

At today’s price and dividend, Freehold shows that roughly $93,000 could theoretically produce $500 of monthly TFSA income. That’s less than the $150,000 needed at a 4% yield.

The savings come with more commodity risk. I’d use the calculation as a destination, not an instruction to buy 5,556 shares tomorrow. After all, the strongest TFSA paycheque has several companies signing it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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