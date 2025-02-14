Canadian Tire: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Let’s dive into where Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) could be headed in 2025, and if this is a stock worth considering right now.

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has long been one of Canada’s most recognized retail giants. It’s also been among the retailers I’ve pounded the table on in the past due to its diversified portfolio of products and business lines. Over the long term, Canadian Tire has been a solid performer with its strong brand presence and wide market reach.

However, as we are into 2025, many investors are wondering: Is Canadian Tire a buy, sell, or hold? Let’s dive in and try to answer this question.

Canadian Tire’s growth drivers

Canadian Tire is a household name with over 500 retail stores across Canada. The company has shown an impressive ability to attract loyal customers through its diverse product offerings, including sporting goods (SportChek), automotive services, and home essentials, which gives it a strong competitive edge.

Moreover, e-commerce growth has been a major focus for Canadian Tire, and the company has significantly invested in its digital infrastructure. Its Triangle Rewards loyalty program continues to drive customer engagement, and online sales have seen steady growth, helping offset challenges in brick-and-mortar sales.

Dividend stability and shareholder returns

Canadian Tire has a solid history of dividend growth, making it an attractive option for income investors. Its current dividend yield of approximately 4% is supported by strong cash flow generation and a disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

With rising demand for auto maintenance products and outdoor recreational equipment, Canadian Tire’s automotive division and subsidiaries like Mark’s and SportChek continue to show resilience. This sector’s strength has helped the company maintain steady revenues despite economic fluctuations.

Is Canadian Tire a buy, sell, or hold here?

I think investors will continue to want to focus on companies that can provide strong earnings and cash flow growth over the long term. In the retail sector, this is even more important to consider.

With Canadian Tire recently posting results that underwhelmed the market, investors do have reason to perhaps wait for a better entry point here. However, with the stock now down roughly 8% in a few days, those who believe in the company’s long-term prospects will certainly want to keep this stock on their watch list. Personally, I think Canadian Tire is one of the few retail stocks that makes sense to own right now, given its underlying fundamentals.

For me, this stock is a near-term hold but a long-term buying opportunity. It all depends on an individual investor’s time horizon.