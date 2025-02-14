Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Tire: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Canadian Tire: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Let’s dive into where Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) could be headed in 2025, and if this is a stock worth considering right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has long been one of Canada’s most recognized retail giants. It’s also been among the retailers I’ve pounded the table on in the past due to its diversified portfolio of products and business lines. Over the long term, Canadian Tire has been a solid performer with its strong brand presence and wide market reach.

However, as we are into 2025, many investors are wondering: Is Canadian Tire a buy, sell, or hold? Let’s dive in and try to answer this question.

Canadian Tire’s growth drivers

Canadian Tire is a household name with over 500 retail stores across Canada. The company has shown an impressive ability to attract loyal customers through its diverse product offerings, including sporting goods (SportChek), automotive services, and home essentials, which gives it a strong competitive edge.

Moreover, e-commerce growth has been a major focus for Canadian Tire, and the company has significantly invested in its digital infrastructure. Its Triangle Rewards loyalty program continues to drive customer engagement, and online sales have seen steady growth, helping offset challenges in brick-and-mortar sales.

Dividend stability and shareholder returns

Canadian Tire has a solid history of dividend growth, making it an attractive option for income investors. Its current dividend yield of approximately 4% is supported by strong cash flow generation and a disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

With rising demand for auto maintenance products and outdoor recreational equipment, Canadian Tire’s automotive division and subsidiaries like Mark’s and SportChek continue to show resilience. This sector’s strength has helped the company maintain steady revenues despite economic fluctuations.

Is Canadian Tire a buy, sell, or hold here?

I think investors will continue to want to focus on companies that can provide strong earnings and cash flow growth over the long term. In the retail sector, this is even more important to consider.

With Canadian Tire recently posting results that underwhelmed the market, investors do have reason to perhaps wait for a better entry point here. However, with the stock now down roughly 8% in a few days, those who believe in the company’s long-term prospects will certainly want to keep this stock on their watch list. Personally, I think Canadian Tire is one of the few retail stocks that makes sense to own right now, given its underlying fundamentals.

For me, this stock is a near-term hold but a long-term buying opportunity. It all depends on an individual investor’s time horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Goeasy Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock still looks like a winner, so why is the stock price down below $170?

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Kinross Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock: Buy the dip as gold nears $3k? 2025 investment opportunities outlook and analysis

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Enbridge provide significant dividend income, which is ideal for tax-savings within your TFSA.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has been doing a lot of growing lately.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Investing

Better Airline Stock: Air Canada vs WestJet?

| Chris MacDonald

As consumer spending remains robust, the airline industry and this Canadian flag-carrying airline, in particular, are beneficiaries.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Create the perfect TFSA pairing with these two top-notch dividend stocks.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Investing

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock has already rallied almost 50% in 2025. I expect this momentum to continue as the year progresses.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Retirement

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two Nasdaq-100 index ETFs are great for maximizing TFSA growth.

Read more »