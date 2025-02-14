Kinross Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Gold is having a moment. As prices flirt with an unprecedented US$3,000 per ounce in 2025 – up nearly 50% year-over-year – miners should be basking in the glow of record margins. Yet Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock, a Canadian gold heavyweight, tumbled 6.8% following its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 earnings report. This disconnect raises a critical question: Is the dip a buying opportunity, a sign to hold steady, or a red flag to sell Kinross Gold stock? Let’s dig in.

The case for buying Kinross Gold Stock: Cash flow, debt reduction, and undervaluation

Kinross isn’t just surviving in this gold rush – it’s thriving financially. The company generated a staggering $1.3 billion in free cash flow in 2024, more than double its 2023 figure. This windfall allowed Kinross to slash $800 million in debt, including clearing obligations from its 2022 Great Bear mine acquisition. With a leaner balance sheet and interest costs set to decline, the company is poised to reinvest or reward its shareholders.

Despite operational strength, the market seems to undervalue Kinross stock. Its price-to-cash-flow multiple of 10.2 sits far below the industry average of 49.6, suggesting room for upside if sentiment shifts. Add to this management’s plans to reinstate share buybacks later in 2025, and the stock could see a tailwind from reduced float and renewed investor confidence.

Gold’s macro backdrop also favors Kinross. Geopolitical turbulence, including a contentious U.S. administration threatening trade wars, has investors flocking to bullion as a safe haven. With Kinross selling each ounce at an average of $2,663 in Q4 2024 – and gold prices still climbing – even flat production of 2 million ounces annually through 2027 could translate to explosive margins. The company’s Q4 gross margin of $1,565 per ounce (up 14% year-over-year) underscores this potential.

The Hold argument: Steady production and strategic patience

Kinross isn’t chasing growth at all costs. By maintaining stable production targets through 2027, the company avoids overextending itself in a volatile commodity market. Recent reserve additions, like the 1.7 million ounces added at two mines demonstrate a focus on extending mine life rather than chasing short-term output spikes.

Financially, Kinross stock outshines peers. Its return on equity (11.1%) doubles the industry average, and operating margins remain robust despite rising costs. While its dividend yield is modest at 1.1%, a conservative 20% payout ratio makes it sustainable. Holding allows investors bullish on gold’s long-term trajectory but wary of operational risks to retain exposure to potential upside without the frenzy of timing the market.

The Sell concerns on Kinross Gold stock

Kinross faces headwinds, notably climbing costs. Management guides for all-in sustaining costs (AISC) jumping to US$1,500 per ounce in 2025, up from US$1,388 in 2024. Margins could compress if gold prices plateau.

Production declines also loom. Management guides for output to dip to 2 million ounces in 2025 through 2027 – down from 2.1 million in 2024 and 2.4 million ounces in 2020 – raising questions about the company’s ability to replenish reserves. While exploration efforts are underway, success isn’t guaranteed.

Perhaps most concerning is insider activity: Executives informatively sold $16.7 million in shares over the past three months. While not a definitive signal, it introduces doubt. Do insiders foresee challenges the market hasn’t priced in, or are they simply diversifying? The lack of “informative” insider buying amplifies the unease.

Investor takeaway

Kinross Gold stock sits at a crossroads. For investors convinced gold will hold near $3,000, the stock’s cash flow generation and undervaluation make it a compelling buy. The company’s debt discipline and stock buyback plans add further appeal. However, those wary of cost inflation or production stagnation may prefer to hold, banking on gold’s momentum to offset operational risks.

Selling seems premature unless gold prices retreat sharply. While insider sales and cost pressures warrant caution, they don’t yet outweigh the structural advantages of rising bullion prices. In a tariffs-threatened world where economic uncertainty is the only certainty, Kinross Gold stock offers a leveraged play on gold’s safe-haven appeal – with the financial muscle to endure short-term bumps.

Buy, Sell, or Hold? For risk-tolerant investors, Kinross Gold is a buy on the dip. For others, hold and watch the gold price closely. Only a sustained drop in gold prices below, say US$2,500 per ounce, would justify a sell – unless Kinross shows early success in tight cost control in 2025.