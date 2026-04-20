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Gold, Staples, or Cash: Where Should You Put Your Money When Markets Get Rocky?

Long-term success comes from staying diversified and investing through market weakness.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • No single safe choice exists in volatile markets — balancing gold, consumer staples, and cash is more effective than betting on one.
  • Gold can hedge risk and staples provide stability, but both have drawbacks if overused or overpriced, making disciplined allocation key.
  • Cash offers flexibility to buy during downturns, so long-term success comes from staying diversified and investing through market weakness.

Market volatility has a way of testing even the most disciplined investors. When headlines turn negative and portfolios dip, the instinct to do something can lead to costly decisions. The real question isn’t whether to act — it’s how to act intelligently. Should you rotate into gold, hide in consumer staples, or sit safely in cash? The answer, as is often the case in investing, isn’t either or. It’s about balance, patience, and using volatility to your advantage.

investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

The case for gold as insurance

Gold has long been viewed as a safe haven during uncertainty. When inflation rises or geopolitical tensions flare, investors often pile into gold as a store of value. Canadian investors frequently turn to companies like Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), a large gold producer, to gain exposure.

But here’s the reality: gold is not a productive asset. It doesn’t generate earnings or dividends like a business does. Its value is largely driven by sentiment and macroeconomic factors. That makes it useful as a hedge — but not necessarily useful as a core long-term growth engine.

A modest allocation to gold can help stabilize a portfolio during turbulence. However, over-allocating based on fear can limit your upside when markets recover. Think of gold as insurance: valuable in storms, but could be costly if overused.

Consumer staples: Stability with staying power

If gold is insurance, consumer staples are the foundation. These are businesses that sell everyday essentials — groceries, household goods, and pharmacy items — that people buy regardless of economic conditions. In Canada, Loblaw (TSX:L) is a prime example.

Staples companies tend to offer consistent cash flow, pricing power, and often reliable dividends. In the case of Loblaw, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 8.3%, illustrating its power to beat inflation as a long-term investment. During market downturns, they typically decline less than high-growth sectors, making them attractive for defensive positioning.

That said, even staples aren’t immune to overvaluation. Investors often crowd into these names during uncertainty, pushing prices higher. Buying them at inflated valuations can reduce future returns. The smarter move is to accumulate quality staples gradually — especially when broader market weakness pulls them down along with everything else.

Cash: Optionality, not a destination

Holding cash can feel comforting when markets are volatile. It provides stability and the ability to deploy capital when opportunities arise. But cash comes with its own risk: inflation erodes its purchasing power over time.

The key is to view cash not as a permanent allocation, but as dry powder. When markets pull back, having cash allows you to buy strong businesses at better prices. This is where discipline matters most, because deploying cash during downturns requires going against fear-driven instincts.

Investors who consistently add to quality holdings during periods of weakness often come out ahead when markets recover. Timing the exact bottom is nearly impossible, but gradually investing through volatility is both practical and effective.

Investor takeaway: Diversify and lean into weakness

There’s no single safe place to hide when markets get rocky. Gold, staples, and cash each play a role — but none should dominate your strategy. A well-diversified portfolio that includes defensive assets, high-quality stocks, and some liquidity is far more resilient than one built on reactionary shifts.

Rather than trying to predict short-term market moves, focus on long-term positioning. Maintain exposure to strong businesses, keep some cash available, and consider small allocations to hedges like gold. Most importantly, use market weakness as an opportunity. Adding to quality investments when prices fall is one of the most reliable ways to build wealth over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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