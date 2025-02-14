Member Login
Home » Investing » This 9% Dividend Stock Paying Investors Monthly Is a True Love Match

This 9% Dividend Stock Paying Investors Monthly Is a True Love Match

Don’t let a dollar hold you back from dating! Consider buying this stock in bulk instead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

In today’s financial climate, where the cost of living is pinching our wallets tighter than ever, finding reliable sources of income is akin to discovering a hidden gem. In fact, in a recent survey by BMO Real Financial Progress, the Index found that 56% of Canadians say the rising cost of living is affecting not just their living but dating!

Now, here we are on Valentine’s Day, with many planning on cutting back in their cost to find love. In fact, 42% of Canadians admitted in the survey that they have adjusted their plans to date due to financial reasons. Another 30% cancelled a date entirely to save money! Today, let’s look at a way investors could make up some of that cash and get back out in the field.

Find the right stock

Enter Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), a mid-cap stock that not only offers stability but also rewards its investors with monthly cash dividends. Slate Grocery REIT is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. These are the essential neighbourhood shopping centres where many of us pick up our weekly groceries. The dividend stock’s strategy centres on properties anchored by major grocery stores, ensuring consistent foot traffic and, consequently, stable rental income.

As of the third quarter of 2024, Slate Grocery REIT reported total revenue of $76.18 million, marking a 1.11% increase from the previous quarter. Net income for the same period stood at $6.28 million. Meanwhile, one of the standout features of Slate Grocery REIT is its commitment to providing investors with regular monthly distributions. As of writing, the real estate investment trust (REIT) holds a dividend of $1.25, translating to an annual yield of approximately 8.93%. This consistent payout can be particularly appealing for investors seeking dependable income streams.

A match made in financial heaven

In light of these surveys highlighting how the rising cost of living is affecting Canadians’ spending habits, including dating and other personal expenses, investments that offer regular income can provide a financial cushion. Slate Grocery REIT’s monthly distributions can help offset some of these increased costs, offering a sense of financial stability.

Looking ahead, Slate Grocery REIT’s focus on grocery-anchored properties positions it well to weather economic fluctuations. Grocery stores are essential services, and the consistent demand for food and household products ensures that these retail spaces remain in use, providing the REIT with a steady stream of rental income.

For investors seeking a blend of stability and regular income, Slate Grocery REIT offers a very attractive proposition. Its strategic focus on essential retail properties, combined with a history of consistent monthly distributions, makes it a compelling choice for those looking to bolster their income streams, even in these uncertain economic times.

Bottom line

While no investment is without risk, the essential nature of grocery-anchored real estate provides a level of resilience that can be reassuring for investors. As always, it’s prudent to conduct thorough research and consider your individual financial goals before making investment decisions.

In a world where expenses are rising, and financial stability is increasingly sought after, investments like Slate Grocery REIT can offer a reliable source of monthly income, helping to navigate the challenges not just of today’s economic landscape but also of the dating scene.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

