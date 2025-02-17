Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximizing Returns with Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

Maximizing Returns with Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

The TFSA is a top tool for maximizing investment returns. Here are two stocks that could be a great buy with a $7,000 contribution.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to maximize investment returns, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should be a part of your strategy. You can drastically improve your returns by simply paying no tax on your gains.

Maximize long-term returns by simply using your TFSA

When you invest inside a TFSA, you pay no tax on any of the income (capital gains, interest, and dividends) earned in the account. By paying no tax, you can save as much as 10-20% of your annual investment income. That can seriously add up over the long term.

The TFSA is a great place to put stocks that you think could compound and grow your wealth. Why? You don’t want to pay any tax on a capital gain that increased by five, 10, or 50 times.

You can’t claim capital losses in the TFSA. You need to find stocks that are relatively low risk and have a high chance of going up long-term. If you are wondering where to deploy the $7,000 contribution for 2025, here are two stocks I wouldn’t hesitate to buy now.

A real estate stock that is so much more

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is at an interesting inflection point that could make it a great long-term addition to a TFSA. Colliers is known internationally for its commercial real estate brokerage brand. While this segment is profitable, it is cyclical and subject to real estate activity.

What is less known is that Colliers is becoming a powerhouse in engineering/advisory and asset management. In fact, if these platforms continue to scale, they could become spin-out candidates on their own.

2025 will be a building year for Colliers as it invests to build out these platforms further. That could create some volatility in results (and in the stock). This could create some good opportunities to add it to your TFSA.

Right now, Colliers stock doesn’t get the full value for its quality engineering and asset management businesses. It also doesn’t get full recognition for the fact that 70% of its earnings are from recurring sources.

These businesses could really start producing in 2026. Add this stock on any dips, and it could be set for long-term growth in a TFSA.

A financial stock for a TFSA buy and hold

Another stock that could be an ideal TFSA addition is goeasy (TSX:GSY). This company has a long record of strong performance. Its stock is up 147% in the past five years and 675% in the past 10 years.

goeasy is a leading sub-prime lender in Canada. It has an established retail network across Canada. Since interest rates remain elevated, many big banks have tightened their underwriting policies. As a result, more consumers are heading to goeasy for loans.

The company delivered great results for 2024. Its loan portfolio grew 26% to $4.6 billion. Revenues increased by 22% to $1.52 billion. Adjusted net earnings per share rose by 18% to $16.71 per share.

goeasy also increased its dividend by 25% in 2024! On top of that, the company raised its three-year outlook. Overall, it was a great year, and the future looks attractive.

This TFSA stock has a nice 2.76% dividend yield. goeasy only trades for 10 times earnings. It’s a great stock to maximize TFSA growth in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group and Goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Investors should look more closely at QSR stock and potentially buy on the recent weakness.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock at $20?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Telus is a beaten-down TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with sizeable TFSA balances today have utilized the full potential of the investment vehicle.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get complicated. Consider this Canadian stock as a long-time buy.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Adam Othman

This top US tech stock is something you cannot miss out on, and there’s another from Canada that you need…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

These three premium TSX dividend stocks remain among the best bets for long-term investors seeking stable total returns.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Goeasy Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock still looks like a winner, so why is the stock price down below $170?

Read more »