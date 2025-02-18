Member Login
Home » Investing » Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

Although the Canadian market rallied high in 2024, there are still stocks that present compelling value…

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

2024 was a banner year for the Canadian stock market, which surged by about 17% and delivered total returns of approximately 21%, including cash distributions. This big rally has left many investors wondering if there’s still room for value in the market. The good news is that with wise stock picking, there are still opportunities to uncover hidden gems, even after such a strong year. Let’s take a closer look at two Canadian stocks that could be poised for growth in 2025 and beyond.

BCE: A controversial dividend play

BCE (TSX:BCE), a large Canadian telecommunications company, has been a fixture in many income portfolios due to its reliable dividends. However, recent events have cast doubt on the sustainability of its payout. For over 16 years, BCE has raised its dividend, but the company recently announced that it’s freezing its dividend in 2025. The decision came after the stock’s struggles with earnings growth and mounting pressure from competitive pricing in the communications market.

The company’s massive investment in its fibre network and belief in future growth from its 5G services, enterprise solutions, and digital advertising offer some hope. Still, BCE’s dividend payout ratio last year reached 131% of its adjusted earnings and 127% of free cash flow, signalling a red flag. In fact, the stock’s roughly 33% drop over the last 12 months, coupled with an 11.8% dividend yield, suggests that even the market is skeptical about BCE’s ability to maintain its payout.

Yet, for contrarian investors, BCE might still hold appeal as a turnaround play. The current analyst consensus gives the stock a 12-month price target of $37.09, which represents a potential upside of about 9.8% from its current price of $33.78 per share at writing. Assuming the dividend is slashed by two-thirds, the forward yield would drop to a more sustainable 3.9%, suggesting a total return of approximately 13.7% over the next year. If BCE manages to maintain its dividend, the total return could be closer to 21.6%.

goeasy: A strong performer with room to grow

While BCE is facing challenges, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is showing remarkable strength. The Canadian non-prime lender has recently reported impressive results, making it one of the most intriguing growth stories in the market today. In the fourth quarter, goeasy originated $814 million in loans, a 15% increase year over year. This growth was driven by a surge in credit applications, which were up 28% from the previous year. The company’s consumer loan portfolio increased by 26% to $4.6 billion, leading to a record revenue of $405 million — 20% higher than a year ago.

Operating income rose 20%, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 11%, showing that goeasy’s strategy is working. For the full year, the company’s adjusted EPS grew 18%, to $16.71, and management is optimistic about further gains through 2027. Notably, goeasy also announced an incredible dividend hike of 25%, signaling confidence in its business model and long-term prospects.

At $177.61 per share at writing, goeasy stock yields just under 3.3%. With analysts estimating the stock is trading at a 25% discount, it offers solid value for growth-focused investors looking for value in the financial sector.

The Foolish investor takeaway: 2 Canadian stocks with distinct value propositions

While the Canadian stock market enjoyed a significant rally in 2024, there are still stocks that present compelling value. BCE might be a controversial pick due to its dividend freeze, but it could appeal to contrarian investors seeking a potential turnaround. Meanwhile, goeasy is a strong growth story, with solid performance and promising future projections. Both stocks have distinct value propositions, making them worth considering for investors looking to balance potential risk with reward in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Overlooked Growth Stocks: Why goeasy and Imperial Oil Could Be Tomorrow’s Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to their solid long-term fundamentals, Canadian growth stocks like goeasy and Imperial Oil also reward their investors with…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you don't want to upset the CRA and keep your TFSA growing, these long-term holds are the perfect options.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) is a great asset to invest TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks Ready to Soar in 2025

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks both trade cheaply and have significant long-term growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Savaria Stock a Risky Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A global leader in the accessibility industry is ideal for risk-averse retirees looking to invest and receive monthly passive income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Dollars for Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investing your TFSA dollars into these Canadian dividend stocks can help generate solid tax-free monthly passive income.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 7% Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate some monthly income? Passive income investors should consider investing in this stock today to start earning a…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Transform a TFSA Into a This Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put that TFSA to work with this one top-notch dividend stock.

Read more »