Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $881.40 in Passive Income

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $881.40 in Passive Income

Not all real estate dividend stocks are the same, which is evident in an investment in a strong stock like this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
view of skyscapers from below

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a way to generate consistent passive income, dividend stocks can be a fantastic option. But instead of chasing the usual large-cap names, why not consider a mid-cap real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high yield and growth potential? Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN) is one such stock that offers an attractive dividend, steady financials, and a solid outlook for long-term investors.

The stock

Firm Capital Property Trust is a Canadian REIT that specializes in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate, including multi-residential, industrial, and retail properties. Unlike some of the larger REITs that focus on one specific segment of the market, FCD.UN takes a balanced approach by investing across different property types and locations. This diversification helps reduce risk and smooth out cash flows. This is crucial for maintaining steady dividend payments.

One of the biggest attractions of FCD.UN is its generous dividend yield. The dividend stock currently offers an annualized distribution of $0.52 per unit, which translates to a yield of about 9% at the current stock price of $5.90. As you can see below, that creates quite a lot of passive income, around $73.45 per month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FCD.UN$5.901,695$0.52$881.40monthly$10,000

But is it safe?

Firm Capital Property Trust has been quietly delivering strong financial results, showing its ability to sustain and even grow its dividend. According to its Q3 2024 earnings report, the trust posted net income of $9.4 million, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in Q3 2023. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) came in at approximately $4.8 million, reflecting a 14% increase from the previous year. Revenue also increased slightly year-over-year, despite the ongoing challenges in the real estate sector. This stability in earnings suggests that Firm Capital can comfortably continue paying its high-yield dividend without overextending itself financially.

Over the past five years, Firm Capital has proven itself as a reliable dividend payer with relatively stable stock performance. While the real estate sector has been under pressure due to higher interest rates, the dividend stock managed its debt well, maintaining a total debt-to-equity ratio of 109.7%, reasonable for a REIT. Additionally, FCD.UN’s price-to-book ratio of 0.70 suggests that the dividend stock is currently undervalued.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Firm Capital has a few key factors working in its favour. It has a stable debt management strategy, meaning no sudden refinancing risks that could lead to dividend cuts. The dividend stock’s diversified property portfolio, which includes multi-residential, retail, and industrial properties, ensures that it isn’t reliant on any single sector. This helps cushion against downturns in any one area. Plus, if interest rates stabilize or start to decline in 2025, as many analysts expect, REITs like Firm Capital could see a boost in valuation, thus leading to higher share prices and continued strong income generation.

No investment is without risk, and FCD.UN is no exception. If rates remain high for an extended period, it could weigh on real estate values and borrowing costs. Plus, while Firm Capital has a well-diversified portfolio, a downturn in the commercial property market could impact rental income and valuations. As a mid-cap REIT, its stock doesn’t trade with the same volume as larger REITs like SmartCentres or RioCan, meaning price movements could be more volatile.

Bottom line

So, why should you consider investing $10,000 in Firm Capital Property Trust today? Because you’re getting a high yield at a discount. At a price-to-book ratio of just 0.70, the trust is trading below its asset value. The 9% dividend yield is well-covered by earnings, and the company’s strong operating margins suggest it will continue delivering passive income for years to come.

Investing in dividend stocks like Firm Capital Property Trust is one of the best ways to build passive income while maintaining exposure to real estate without the hassle of being a landlord. With a 9% yield, growing earnings, and a discounted valuation, this mid-cap REIT offers a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Could Lower Interest Rates Spark a Market Rally?

| Daniel Da Costa

As central banks continue to lower interest rates and economic conditions slowly improve, is now the time to buy top…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Invest $25,000 and Create $1,230.57 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all passive income is as stable as these two stocks, so let's get into why both are strong winners.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a dividend giant to own? While BCE (TSX:BCE) has an insane yield. there is one other…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $400? 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Buy and hold these high-yield dividend stocks with resilient payouts and ability to generate solid passive income in all market…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Conservative Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks all have essential operations and generate consistent cash flow, making them three of the best to buy…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Overlooked Growth Stocks: Why goeasy and Imperial Oil Could Be Tomorrow’s Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to their solid long-term fundamentals, Canadian growth stocks like goeasy and Imperial Oil also reward their investors with…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you don't want to upset the CRA and keep your TFSA growing, these long-term holds are the perfect options.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) is a great asset to invest TFSA contribution room.

Read more »