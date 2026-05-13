1 No-Brainer TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Got $1,000 to invest? This global convenience-store giant could be a simple way to start compounding.

So you’ve got $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket. First off: I wish. Second of all: What are you going to do with it? That kind of money can easily start compounding, creating more and more cash in your portfolio, snowballing until it’s larger than life.

But, where should you start looking? To start, think about companies with durable cash flow, global scale, and long-term growth drivers. Luckily, I have just the place to start.

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ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a great starting point. ATD stock operates roughly 17,000 stores globally under banners like Circle K and Couche-Tard, turning into one of Canada’s best long-term compounders, climbing more than 1,500% over the last 15 years. In fact, it’s now one of the largest convenience store and fuel retailers in the world!

ATD stock currently operates across North America, Europe, and Asia, giving it geographic diversification many TSX stocks can’t match. Convenience stores remain resilient because consumers still buy fuel, coffee, snacks, and essentials during weaker economies. And it looks like more of that resilience is coming the way of investors.

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ATD stock recently unveiled its “Core + More” strategy in February 2026, focusing on higher-margin food, loyalty programs, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and digital growth. Yet recent softness in the share price created a potential entry point after worries around fuel demand and cautious consumer spending. But, is that warranted?

Into earnings

Let’s take a look, shall we? During its third quarter of 2026, net earnings climbed 18.1% year over year to US$757.2 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to US$0.82 from US$0.68, while merchandise and service revenue climbed 8.7% to US$5.8 billion. Management called it one of its strongest quarters in more than two years.

Yet even with this, ATD stock looks undervalued. The company offers a market cap currently sitting at $73.3 billion at writing, and 20 times earnings. That’s while also offering up a 1% yield for investors and 20% payout ratio, and analysts predicting a one-year share increase to $90 per share!

Future focus

The future simply looks bright for ATD stock, making it an ideal place for a $1,000 investment. Investors get exposure to global retail, fuel, EV charging, food service, and digital loyalty growth in one stock. And with management investing heavily in store modernization and higher-margin products like prepared food and beverages, there’s a lot of growth opportunity there.

In fact, EV alone is exciting. Over the long-term, EV charging is an opportunity as adoption rises. Couche-Tard already has charging stations across Europe and North America. And that’s above the plain benefits such as its recession-resistant qualities and consumer products needed no matter how slow an economy gets.

Of course fuel margins can fluctuate, consumer weakness happens and can pressure same-store sales, but scale, acquisitions, and operational discipline have all been advantages that smaller competitors just don’t have.

Bottom line

Investors don’t need a massive portfolio to start building wealth, and $1,000 can turn any investment into meaningful income over time. Even the small 1% yield can do damage with a $15,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ATD $79.65 188 $0.82 $154.16 Quarterly $14,974.20

All together, ATD stock combines defensive characteristics with long-term growth potential, making it not just a strong stock to buy now, but one you’ll eventually look back on and wonder, “Why didn’t I buy sooner?”