Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Canadian Apartment Properties Stock a Buy While it’s Below $40

Is Canadian Apartment Properties Stock a Buy While it’s Below $40

While Canadian Apartment Properties, one of the top real estate stocks on the TSX, trades so cheaply, is it worth buying today?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Investing in real estate is a great way to build wealth and a dream for many Canadians. Whether you’re saving up to buy an income property or looking to invest in a high-quality real estate stock like Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), the sector offers several advantages for long-term investors.

Real estate provides long-term appreciation while also generating consistent cash flow in the near term. While some investors prefer to own rental properties outright, for many investors, especially those just starting to save up their hard-earned money, a high-quality real estate investment trust (REIT) like Canadian Apartment Properties stock offers an attractive and accessible alternative.

So, let’s look at whether CAPREIT, as it’s known, is worth buying while it trades below $40.

What are the benefits of buying a stock like Canadian Apartment Properties REIT?

There are several advantages to investing in a stock like Canadian Apartment Properties instead of purchasing a rental property outright.

First and most obviously, you don’t need a significant amount of money to begin investing. You can start by buying just a handful of shares for a few hundred dollars, making it far more accessible than saving up for a down payment on an investment property.

Additionally, if you invest through a registered account like the Tax-Free Savings Account, it allows you to earn tax-free returns, maximizing the income and capital appreciation you receive over time.

Another key benefit is that REIT investors avoid many of the headaches associated with being a landlord. You don’t have to worry about managing tenants, dealing with property maintenance, or covering mortgage payments during vacancy periods. CAPREIT’s professional management team handles everything for you, from finding renters to overseeing renovations and maintaining the properties.

Furthermore, in addition to the passive income that Canadian Apartment Properties stock will generate for you, the REIT also actively seeks opportunities to grow its portfolio.

In fact, it’s constantly reinvesting cash flow to expand its real estate holdings, which helps drive long-term growth for investors. This means that while you earn dividend income, your investment also has the potential to appreciate over time.

Diversification is another major advantage. CAPREIT owns thousands of residential units across the country, significantly reducing the risk tied to any single property or market. So, although occupancy rates may never be 100%, they are also highly unlikely to drop below 90%, ensuring steady income generation for years to come.

Moreover, Canadian Apartment Properties stock leverages its own debt to fund acquisitions and expansion, with its management team ensuring that the balance sheet remains strong and sustainable. This financial discipline allows the company to continue growing without overextending itself.

Finally, the dividends you earn from CAPREIT can be reinvested immediately, either by purchasing more shares to grow your holdings or diversifying into new stocks. This flexibility makes it an excellent option for investors looking to compound their wealth over time.

Therefore, with so many advantages to owning such a high-quality stock like Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, it’s certainly worth investing in. The only question is whether or not it’s worth buying at this valuation.

Is CAPREIT worth buying below $40?

As with many real estate stocks in Canada, higher interest rates have caused these REITs to sell off, giving investors an opportunity to buy now while they trade ultra-cheap.

For example, currently, CAPREIT trades just below $40 per unit, at the bottom of its 52-week range, and more than 25% below its 52-week high.

Furthermore, today, Canadian Apartment Properties stock trades at a forward price-to-funds-from-operations (P/FFO) ratio of just 15.7 times, well below its five-year average forward P/FFO ratio of 20.3 times.

In addition, with the stock trading cheaply its dividend yield has increased to 3.9%, significantly higher than its five-year average forward yield of 3%.

Therefore, not only is Canadian Apartment Properties stock one of the best investments you can make in the real estate sector, but while it trades below $40, you can not only buy it cheaply, but you can also lock in a higher-than-normal yield.

If you’re considering CAPREIT, though, I’d act soon. It likely won’t remain this cheap for long, and as interest rates continue to decline in the near term, the stock will almost certainly begin to recover rapidly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »