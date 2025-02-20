Alert: 2 High-Tech TFSA Growth Stars You Won’t Want to Miss

Shares of Canadian and American high-tech growth companies are more than worthy of a spot in a young investor’s long-term TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) portfolio. Undoubtedly, tax-free capital gains can really kick your retirement into high gear. But, at the same time, you need to keep risks in check because there are few things in the investing world that are more painful than losses within a TFSA account (unfortunately, they can’t be used to offset gains in any of your non-registered accounts). Indeed, big losses in a TFSA are a huge gut punch. But for young investors, one shouldn’t avoid the volatile names, especially if there’s a firm with a proven management team and a formula for longer-term success.

Let’s check in on two growth stocks that I view as TFSA stars worth watching closely going into March.

Apple

I know the loonie isn’t in a strong spot right now at around US$0.70 at the time of writing. Still, I view Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a magnificent addition to any TFSA growth fund. Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook is positioning Apple for the long term. While the stock may fluctuate and correct numerous times over the years due to a lack of investor patience, I believe that Cook and company know how to play the long game better than many of its peers, including those in the Magnificent Seven group.

With a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) partnership reportedly in the books, Apple may be ready to make up for lost time in the Chinese market. Indeed, Chinese smartphone rivals may have taken some of the shine out of the iPhone in recent quarters. However, the tides could change as Apple Intelligence readies up for the region with its domestic AI partner.

Indeed, I’m a huge fan of Apple’s ability to keep thinking differently in the AI era. It’s focused on the real benefits of AI and is willing to take time to release a product that truly stands head and shoulders above rival offerings. Apple isn’t the first to gen AI boom. Heck, it may even be one of the last when it comes to the Mag Seven names. If DeepSeek taught us anything, however, it’s that perhaps investors have overestimated the power that comes with being a first-mover to the space.

To paraphrase an old quote, “Slow is steady and steady is fast.” In this regard, perhaps Apple’s moving faster on AI than many have been led to believe!

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another fantastic company that’s worth storing in a TFSA or Registered Retirement Savings Plan for decades. The stock is choppy after its latest earnings results. Though the growth narrative still seems sound, as the firm explores integrating more AI into its offering, investors may need a while longer to digest the results, especially given the higher price of admission going into the quarterly unveiling.

The fourth quarter, I thought, was rather good, with decent growth in enterprise and international. The point-of-sales was a point of strength as well. Though the guidance left a lot to be desired, I think that Shopify remains a robust long-term tech story worth betting on. Perhaps it’s a good move to be a buyer of any dips below $120 per share.