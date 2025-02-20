Member Login
Home » Investing » Alert: 2 High-Tech TFSA Growth Stars You Won’t Want to Miss

Alert: 2 High-Tech TFSA Growth Stars You Won’t Want to Miss

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and a magnificent tech stock are worth buying for one’s TFSA for the next few years.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Canadian and American high-tech growth companies are more than worthy of a spot in a young investor’s long-term TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) portfolio. Undoubtedly, tax-free capital gains can really kick your retirement into high gear. But, at the same time, you need to keep risks in check because there are few things in the investing world that are more painful than losses within a TFSA account (unfortunately, they can’t be used to offset gains in any of your non-registered accounts). Indeed, big losses in a TFSA are a huge gut punch. But for young investors, one shouldn’t avoid the volatile names, especially if there’s a firm with a proven management team and a formula for longer-term success.

Let’s check in on two growth stocks that I view as TFSA stars worth watching closely going into March.

Apple

I know the loonie isn’t in a strong spot right now at around US$0.70 at the time of writing. Still, I view Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a magnificent addition to any TFSA growth fund. Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook is positioning Apple for the long term. While the stock may fluctuate and correct numerous times over the years due to a lack of investor patience, I believe that Cook and company know how to play the long game better than many of its peers, including those in the Magnificent Seven group.

With a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) partnership reportedly in the books, Apple may be ready to make up for lost time in the Chinese market. Indeed, Chinese smartphone rivals may have taken some of the shine out of the iPhone in recent quarters. However, the tides could change as Apple Intelligence readies up for the region with its domestic AI partner.

Indeed, I’m a huge fan of Apple’s ability to keep thinking differently in the AI era. It’s focused on the real benefits of AI and is willing to take time to release a product that truly stands head and shoulders above rival offerings. Apple isn’t the first to gen AI boom. Heck, it may even be one of the last when it comes to the Mag Seven names. If DeepSeek taught us anything, however, it’s that perhaps investors have overestimated the power that comes with being a first-mover to the space.

To paraphrase an old quote, “Slow is steady and steady is fast.” In this regard, perhaps Apple’s moving faster on AI than many have been led to believe!

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another fantastic company that’s worth storing in a TFSA or Registered Retirement Savings Plan for decades. The stock is choppy after its latest earnings results. Though the growth narrative still seems sound, as the firm explores integrating more AI into its offering, investors may need a while longer to digest the results, especially given the higher price of admission going into the quarterly unveiling.

The fourth quarter, I thought, was rather good, with decent growth in enterprise and international. The point-of-sales was a point of strength as well. Though the guidance left a lot to be desired, I think that Shopify remains a robust long-term tech story worth betting on. Perhaps it’s a good move to be a buyer of any dips below $120 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Why CGI Stock Could Be the Best Stock to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI has a strong long-term history of shareholder value generation, operational performance, and stock price gains.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The Savviest U.S. Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now  

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is not dead, and this AI-savvy U.S. stock could prove this in 2025 with its upcoming product…

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's had its ups and downs, but WELL Health stock is making a comeback in a big way among AI…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Build a rich retirement portfolio and create a wealth legacy with Shopify and another esteemed growth stock

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

1 Essential “Magnificent 7” Stock for Canadian Portfolios

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as an intriguing Magnificent Seven stock worth Canadians' investment dollars.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn long-term gains in Canadian stocks? Here's one strategy that can really deliver over time.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock may have been the darling of last year, but with shares plunging from highs, billionaires are looking at…

Read more »