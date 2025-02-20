Member Login
Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $574.20 in Passive Income

This dividend stock can pay you almost $575 just for owning it! And with a dividend that looks more than stable enough.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is one of those hidden gems in the Canadian energy sector that income investors should seriously consider. With a market cap of $3.2 billion and a well-established presence in Alberta’s Deep Basin, Peyto is known for its disciplined capital management and cost-efficient operations. Unlike many oil and gas producers that struggle with price fluctuations, Peyto has built a reputation for stability, making it an attractive option for investors looking to generate passive income.

The numbers

For those with $7,000 to invest, Peyto offers a compelling case. In fact, if you were to put that $7,000 to use, here is what that could earn you in passive income from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PEY$16.08435$1.32$574.20monthly$7,000

Peyto’s third-quarter 2024 earnings reflect a dividend stock that continues to deliver. Despite the broader market challenges in the energy sector, the company posted funds from operations of $154.3 million and net earnings of $51 million. Revenue growth has remained strong, increasing by 15.8% year over year. However, earnings growth took a slight hit, down 10.4%, primarily due to weaker natural gas prices. Even with this dip, Peyto has managed to maintain profitability and continue rewarding shareholders with dividends.

More growth to come

Peyto’s acquisition of Repsol Canada Energy Partnership’s assets in 2023 has also proven to be a game-changer. Since the acquisition, production from these assets has doubled from 23,000 to 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This growth has been instrumental in maintaining the dividend stock’s strong cash flow position and reinforcing its ability to continue paying dividends. Expanding its asset base has allowed Peyto to scale up operations and become an even stronger player in the natural gas market.

Looking at valuation metrics, Peyto remains an attractive investment. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio sits at just 6.5, thus indicating that the stock is relatively cheap compared to its earnings potential. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 1.2 and enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 5.4 suggest that it remains undervalued, especially relative to its earnings power. For investors looking for a solid dividend stock that still has room to grow, Peyto fits the bill.

A supported payout

Another factor that makes Peyto appealing is its commitment to shareholders. The payout ratio currently stands at 85.2%, meaning that the company is using a significant portion of its earnings to support its dividend. While this is on the higher side, it is still sustainable given Peyto’s strong cash flow. The dividend stock has also demonstrated a history of responsible dividend management, adjusting payouts as needed while ensuring long-term financial stability.

While no investment is without risks, Peyto offers a strong combination of income and growth potential. The energy sector will always have its ups and downs. Yet Peyto’s cost-efficient operations, disciplined financial management, and strategic expansion efforts provide a level of stability that many other companies lack. Investors looking for a way to generate passive income while also benefiting from the potential upside of a growing mid-cap stock should find Peyto an excellent fit.

Bottom line

Investing $7,000 in Peyto today means not only securing an attractive dividend yield but also gaining exposure to a dividend stock with a strong balance sheet and clear path to growth. As always, it’s essential to consider your financial goals and risk tolerance before making an investment decision. Yet for those looking for reliable passive income, Peyto stands out as a top contender.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

