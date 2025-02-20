Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

It’s had its ups and downs, but WELL Health stock is making a comeback in a big way among AI stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to invest $1,000 in artificial intelligence (AI) but don’t want to chase overvalued tech giants, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) might be the AI stock for you. This Canadian company is quietly revolutionizing digital healthcare by integrating AI into telehealth, patient management, and clinical efficiency tools. In fact, WELL Health has been delivering impressive financial results, and its stock price has reflected that strength.

The numbers

WELL Health recently reported a record-breaking third quarter for 2024, with revenue hitting $251.7 million. This marked a 23% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by organic growth, as well as smart acquisitions that continue to expand its footprint in digital health. The AI stock’s ability to scale while maintaining profitability is what makes it stand out in the AI space. Unlike many AI-focused companies that burn through cash in pursuit of growth, WELL Health has proven it can generate real profits. In Q3, it achieved an adjusted net income of $13 million, or $0.05 per share, in line with last year’s performance.

Patient visits are another key metric that highlights WELL Health’s success. The AI stock recorded 1.5 million total patient visits during the quarter. A staggering 41% increase compared to the previous year. This rise suggests that demand for WELL Health’s AI-powered healthcare solutions is accelerating, positioning it as a leader in digital medical services. With its hybrid model of in-person clinics and virtual care, the AI stock is tapping into the best of both worlds, ensuring patients receive efficient, tech-enabled healthcare.

The stock

Stock performance has also been stellar. Over the past year, WELL Health’s share price has climbed roughly 70%, far outpacing many other AI and healthcare stocks. This rally reflects investor confidence in its ability to sustain growth and capitalize on AI-driven efficiencies in healthcare. Despite this run-up, analysts still see further upside. The stock’s average price target sits at $8.99, which represents a potential 47% gain from current levels.

A major factor contributing to WELL Health’s appeal is its smart acquisition strategy. The AI stock has been actively expanding its services and technology portfolio through acquisitions, adding complementary digital health platforms that enhance its AI capabilities. By integrating machine learning into diagnostics, patient engagement, and operational efficiency, WELL Health is not just following industry trends. It’s helping shape them.

The value

From a valuation perspective, the AI stock remains attractive. With a market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, WELL Health offers a reasonable entry point for long-term investors. Unlike some AI-driven companies trading at sky-high multiples, WELL Health still provides strong growth potential at a fair valuation. Its financial health is also solid, with strong cash flow generation and a manageable debt load, ensuring that it has the resources to continue expanding.

CEO Hamed Shahbazi has played a crucial role in WELL Health’s ascent, steering the company with a clear vision of making healthcare more accessible and efficient through technology. Under his leadership, WELL has expanded its presence across Canada and the U.S., positioning itself as a top-tier player in digital healthcare. With AI becoming an increasingly important component of medical diagnostics and patient management, the AI stock is well-positioned to ride the wave of innovation.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, WELL Health’s focus on AI-driven healthcare solutions puts it in a strong position for long-term growth. As more healthcare providers adopt digital tools, WELL stands to benefit from its robust platform and expanding patient base. The AI stock has already surpassed the $1 billion annualized revenue run rate ahead of schedule, and its continued investment in AI-powered solutions suggests that this is just the beginning.

For investors looking to deploy $1,000 into AI without diving into overhyped tech giants, WELL Health offers a compelling opportunity. It combines the high-growth potential of AI with the stability of a proven business model in healthcare, making it a unique and attractive investment. Given its strong financials, rapid expansion, and promising outlook, WELL Health is one of the best mid-cap AI stocks to buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Build a rich retirement portfolio and create a wealth legacy with Shopify and another esteemed growth stock

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

1 Essential “Magnificent 7” Stock for Canadian Portfolios

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as an intriguing Magnificent Seven stock worth Canadians' investment dollars.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn long-term gains in Canadian stocks? Here's one strategy that can really deliver over time.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock may have been the darling of last year, but with shares plunging from highs, billionaires are looking at…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock is one that many investors may have given up on. But that could mean now is the time…

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has done a lot of growth over the years but is also pricey.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Kinaxis Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has gone through some hiccoughs, but don't let that keep you from missing out on one amazing deal.

Read more »