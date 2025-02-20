Where Will Sprott Stock Be in 5 Years?

Over the last year, Sprott (TSX:SII) has surged 23%, climbing to $62.26 per share with a market cap of $1.6 billion. As one of the top players in precious metals and alternative asset management, Sprott has benefited from rising demand for gold and other hard assets — a trend that could continue driving its future growth.

At its current price, Sprott offers a 2.7% annualized dividend yield, making it an attractive option for both growth and income-focused investors. But where will Sprott stock be in five years? In this article, we’ll analyze its business fundamentals, industry outlook, and key growth drivers to find out if SII stock can sustain its upward momentum and face new challenges ahead.

Key reasons behind Sprott stock’s recent rally

In addition to the broader market rally, there could be many other factors that have helped SII stock surge of late. First, gold and silver prices have been on the rise, and Sprott’s physical trusts have been major beneficiaries of this trend. In fact, in the third quarter of 2024, the company’s assets under management hit a record US$33.4 billion, marking a 16% YoY (year-over-year) increase.

Many long-term investors looking for safety amid the ongoing economic uncertainty have sought safe haven in commodities like gold and silver. As a result, Sprott’s exchange-listed products have seen strong inflows.

Second, Sprott’s ability to benefit from market trends could be another reason for a strong rally in its share price. For example, the launch of its Physical Copper Trust last year clearly reflected this ability, which was a direct response to the rising global demand for critical materials needed in green energy and electrification. Add to that US$589 million in net inflows during the September 2024 quarter, which reflects institutional and retail investors’ confidence in Sprott’s ability to manage hard assets.

Solid financials and dividend growth

Digging into the numbers, it’s easy to see why the stock has been climbing. In the third quarter, its management fees climbed by 18% YoY to US$38.7 million. Similarly, the company’s carried interest and performance fees soared to US$4.1 million from zero a year ago. That could be a sign that Sprott’s actively managed funds are not only outperforming the market but also delivering serious value for investors.

This strong performance encouraged Sprott’s management to raise its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share.

Where will SII stock be five years from now?

Besides its strong financial growth trends, Sprott’s long-term potential looks even more impressive. Unlike traditional investment firms, the company has carved out a niche in precious metals and critical materials, which tend to perform well during economic uncertainty.

And let’s not forget that Sprott was expected to be debt-free by the end of November 2024. This debt-free status, if achieved, could give it more flexibility in expansion and future acquisitions.

Over the last five years, SII stock has climbed by 102%. And given its strengthening fundamentals, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sprott stock delivers far better returns over the next five years.