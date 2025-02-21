Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top growth stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Group of people network together with connected devices

Source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one top Canadian growth stock I’ve continued to pound the table on for a long time. Despite a rather stark drop from its pandemic highs, the company has seen some strong resilience of late, as its chart below shows.

What market participants appear to be focusing on is Shopify’s standing as one of the smartest investment options available for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities in the Canadian stock market. With its strong market position in the e-commerce industry, innovative business model, and consistent revenue growth, Shopify remains an attractive choice for those looking to invest $1,000 in a high-growth stock.

Here’s more on why I think this is a top growth stock investors should focus in on right now.

Growth, growth, growth

Shopify has grown from a small Canadian startup into a global leader in e-commerce solutions. The company enables businesses of all sizes to set up and manage online stores, offering multiple services, including website building, payment processing, and marketing tools. With millions of merchants using Shopify’s platform, its dominance in the e-commerce space continues to expand.

E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, with an increasing number of consumers shopping online. Shopify has successfully capitalized on this trend by providing a scalable and user-friendly platform for businesses to establish an online presence. As e-commerce adoption rises, Shopify remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term industry growth.

Fundamentals back up this recent rise

Shopify has consistently reported strong revenue growth, fueled by its two primary revenue streams: subscription services and merchant solutions. The company’s ability to generate revenue from new business sign-ups and transaction-based fees provides a solid financial foundation. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Shopify continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the market.

One of Shopify’s key strengths is its commitment to innovation. The company has introduced various new services, including AI-powered e-commerce tools, enhanced logistics and fulfillment solutions, and integrations with major social media platforms. These innovations make it easier for merchants to reach customers, driving greater adoption of Shopify’s platform.

Can this momentum continue?

Unlike Amazon, which directly sells products to consumers, Shopify provides a platform that empowers businesses to build and control their own online stores. This decentralized approach allows Shopify to attract a diverse range of merchants while avoiding the risks associated with direct retail operations.

In addition, Shopify’s partnerships with social media companies, fintech providers, and logistics firms have strengthened its competitive position. The company’s expanding ecosystem creates a seamless experience for businesses looking to manage online sales efficiently.

For long-term investors, the current market conditions present a potential buying opportunity. While short-term stock price movements may be volatile, Shopify’s overall growth prospects remain strong. With $1,000, investors can gain exposure to a leading e-commerce company that has consistently adapted to market trends and technological advancements.

Overall, Shopify’s leadership in the e-commerce space, continuous innovation, and strong financial performance make it one of the smartest growth stocks to buy on the TSX with $1,000 right now. While short-term volatility may persist, the long-term potential for Shopify remains highly promising. For investors looking to capitalize on the future of digital commerce, Shopify represents a compelling investment opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Why CGI Stock Could Be the Best Stock to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI has a strong long-term history of shareholder value generation, operational performance, and stock price gains.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Alert: 2 High-Tech TFSA Growth Stars You Won’t Want to Miss

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and a magnificent tech stock are worth buying for one's TFSA for the next few years.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The Savviest U.S. Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now  

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is not dead, and this AI-savvy U.S. stock could prove this in 2025 with its upcoming product…

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's had its ups and downs, but WELL Health stock is making a comeback in a big way among AI…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Build a rich retirement portfolio and create a wealth legacy with Shopify and another esteemed growth stock

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

1 Essential “Magnificent 7” Stock for Canadian Portfolios

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as an intriguing Magnificent Seven stock worth Canadians' investment dollars.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn long-term gains in Canadian stocks? Here's one strategy that can really deliver over time.

Read more »