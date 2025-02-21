Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Healthcare Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Healthcare Stocks for 2025

The Canadian healthcare sector is pretty sparse. Buy this ETF instead.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

I’ll save you the trouble – there’s absolutely nothing worth knowing about Canadian healthcare stocks in 2025. Why? Because the sector barely exists.

The TSX has only a handful of small-cap healthcare companies, and nothing remotely comparable to the giants in the U.S. and Europe that dominate pharmaceuticals, biotech, and medical technology.

Read on for a look at the paltry healthcare exposure the TSX offers – and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) alternative that provides real healthcare exposure along with a high yield and monthly dividends.

The laughable state of Canadian healthcare stocks

Canada has a robust public healthcare system, but when it comes to healthcare stocks, the market is severely lacking. The TSX is rich in financials, energy, and industrials, but fairly devoid of other sectors.

A quick search of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index reveals a grand total of four healthcare companies. That’s four out of more than 250 stocks—a rounding error compared to other sectors and inconsequential.

And the lineup isn’t exactly inspiring. There are two retirement home operators (which are arguably more real estate than healthcare), a cannabis company that isn’t profitable, and the husk of what was formerly Valeant, now best known for making contact lens fluid.

That’s the extent of Canadian healthcare exposure. If you’re looking for real investments in this sector, you’ll need to look elsewhere. There are some smaller biotech firms, but those tend to be very risky penny stocks I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

Buy this healthcare ETF instead

Forget the TSX healthcare sector and look to the U.S., where the medical-industrial complex might exploit average people but is immensely profitable for investors.

The ETF I like here is the Hamilton Healthcare YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:LMAX).

LMAX holds 20 of the largest U.S. healthcare stocks, equally weighted at rebalance, providing diversification across medical technology, pharmaceuticals, biotech, and insurance.

To generate high income, LMAX sells covered calls on 30% of the portfolio, while keeping 70% uncovered for growth. This strategy sacrifices some price appreciation but provides steady monthly distributions.

Right now, LMAX pays $0.156 per share monthly. At a share price of $15.95 as of February 6, that works out to an 11.7% annualized yield – a solid return for investors looking for high-yield healthcare exposure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Retirement

5 TSX Champions Every Canadian Retiree Should Consider

| Puja Tayal

Every Canadian retiree has different financial needs. These five TSX champions can partially meet each need.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

Where Will Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's where Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be headed over the next three years, and why investors won't want to sleep…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let your TFSA collect dust. Invest in these stable TSX stocks and make bank again and again.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a solid income investment with a history of steady cash distribution growth and long-term capital gains.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to earn passive income with dividends. Discover the potential of Freehold Royalties and its robust business model.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Single Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the income without the worry, then these are the five dividend stocks every investor can easily pick…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Investing

Outlook: Is it Too Late to Invest in Bombardier Stock? 

| Puja Tayal

Is it too late to invest in Bombardier’s turnaround? It has a strong long-term outlook. Here’s what you can expect…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Better Communications Stock: TELUS vs Rogers Communications?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 7.4% yield vs Rogers Communications: High dividends or growth & margins? Pick your telecom play!

Read more »