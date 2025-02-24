Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

While these growth stocks have underperformed the TSX in recent years, they have the potential to deliver solid returns in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

After posting a solid 18% gain last year, the TSX Composite Index is up 1.7% so far in 2025. However, concerns over interest rates and U.S.-Canada trade tensions are making investors cautious. But we shouldn’t forget that for long-term investors, short-term market uncertainty can create great opportunities to buy high-quality growth stocks at attractive prices.

If you have $3,000 to invest, now could be a great time to pick top-tier Canadian growth stocks that have the potential to deliver outstanding returns for years to come. In this article, I’ll highlight three of the best growth stocks to buy and hold forever.

TFI International stock

The first stock long-term investors can consider right now is TFI International (TSX:TFII), a major player in the transportation and logistics industry. The company moves everything from small parcels to full truckloads across North America, operating through multiple segments like less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics.

Currently, TFII stock trades at $134.80 per share with a market cap of $11.4 billion. While the stock has seen a rough patch recently, long-term investors might appreciate its dividend yield of 1.9%.

Even with market challenges, TFI pulled in $8.40 billion in 2024 revenue with an 11.6% YoY (year-over-year) increase. Its truckload segment revenue soared 64% after acquiring Daseke, though softness in other areas led to a dip in its net profit. Still, the company generated over $750 million in free cash flow, reflecting its financial strength.

TFI’s planned U.S. re-domiciliation could unlock new growth opportunities. In addition, its ongoing acquisitions and operational efficiency efforts make it an attractive long-term investment.

BRP stock

Another solid growth stock to consider is BRP (TSX:DOO), a top company in the power sports space with brands like Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am. DOO stock currently trades at $58.15 per share with a market cap of $4.2 billion and a 1.4% dividend yield. However, it’s had a tough year, down 37% over the past 12 months.

In the October 2024 quarter, the company reported a 17.5% YoY decline in its revenue to $1.96 billion as demand softened due to ongoing macroeconomic concerns and inventory levels were adjusted.

Nevertheless, BRP is striving to stay ahead by focusing on its core power sports business and expanding into electric models. Although weak consumer spending might keep its stock volatile in the near term, its innovative product pipeline and strong long-term fundamentals could help its shares soar once market conditions improve.

First Quantum Minerals stock

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) could be another solid growth pick to consider right now, especially for those eyeing the long-term potential of copper. This Vancouver-based copper producer currently has a market cap of $14.5 billion as its stock trades at $17.34 per share after sliding by 6% year to date.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, First Quantum posted an adjusted net profit of US$31 million, compared to a loss of US$259 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Its copper production hit 111,602 tonnes during the quarter, and the company pulled in US$1.26 billion in quarterly revenue.

First Quantum’s Kansanshi S3 Expansion project in Zambia is progressing well and is set for mid-2025 completion. In addition, the company is also expanding its renewable power projects to keep operations efficient. Given these positive factors, I wouldn’t be surprised if FM stock stages a sharp rally in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some monster stocks to hold in your portfolio? The market is full of great options, but…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top Canadian growth stocks that I already own and have no plans to sell anytime soon.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is having a great run, but perhaps no Canadian stock more so than Barrick Gold on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term 

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing has its benefits. The right stock can convert your $10,000 into $100,000 in 15 years. Here are some…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500? Buy These Canadian Stocks to Supercharge 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the volatility of tech stocks and instead, focus on these mining stocks offering serious growth.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Stocks for Beginners

A Promising Penny Stock for the New Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a cheap stock that's ready for great things, this is the perfect option on the TSX today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Single Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the income without the worry, then these are the five dividend stocks every investor can easily pick…

Read more »