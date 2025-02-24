Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

Don’t sleep on the long-term growth potential that can come from maximizing returns in your TFSA.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is often thought of as a short-term savings vehicle. The tax-free withdrawals make it the perfect account to choose for funds that you’ll need in the near term. In addition, Canadians can choose from a variety of funds to hold within their TFSA. 

The bottom line is that the TFSA provides flexibility for Canadians. But just because the account is tailor-made for short-term savings objectives doesn’t mean long-term savers should be overlooking their TFSA.

TFSA opportunities for long-term savers 

The beauty of the TFSA is that not only can you make tax-free withdrawals, but gains are also not taxed. Gains can include both price appreciation and passive income from dividends.

In other words, gains can compound year after year, completely tax-free. And then, when you’re ready to withdraw those funds, potentially for retirement, there’s again no tax to pay.

Of course, there are limitations to a TFSA. There are annual contributions for the account, which are lower than that of a Registered Retirement Savings Plan. So, while the TFSA does have the potential to fund your retirement, you might not be able to rely solely on the account due to its contribution limits.

In 2025, the annual contribution limit of the TFSA is $7,000. Fortunately, unused contributions can be carried over from year to year, so don’t worry if you’re behind on your TFSA savings. For any Canadian who was 18 years or older in 2009, which is when the TFSA was introduced, the total contribution limit sits at $102,000.

With all of that in mind, I’ve reviewed two TSX stocks to consider if you’re looking to maximize the returns in your TFSA. Together, the two companies can provide investors with a mix of long-term market-beating growth potential and passive income.

Stock #1: goeasy

Now’s the time to load up on this discounted growth stock. goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been on the rise over the past year and a half, yet shares remain 20% below all-time highs from 2021.

The consumer-facing financial services provider took a hit as interest rates began skyrocketing. However, with interest rate cuts already underway, this could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to start a position in goeasy.

Even with the 20% discount from all-time highs, goeasy is still up a market-crushing 125% over the past five years.

Stock #2: Bank of Nova Scotia

If you’re going to invest in growth stocks like goeasy, you’d be wise to own a few dependable dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

With a market cap just shy of $100 billion, Bank of Nova Scotia can provide a portfolio with not only passive income but also a lot of dependability. 

The bank certainly won’t be able to keep up with the growth rates of goeasy. But when it comes to minimizing volatility in a portfolio, Bank of Nova Scotia is a solid choice.

At today’s stock price, the bank’s dividend yield is above 5%, the highest among the Big Five.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

If you’re looking for a steady income stream with moderate growth potential, Bank of Nova Scotia stock is a reasonable…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs. CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term income, bank stocks are a great bet. But which of these is the better buy?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Bank Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been rising rapidly in 2025. Can it keep up the performance?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: CIBC vs National Bank?

| Chris MacDonald

Among Canadian banking stalwarts, 2 smaller banks have some of the best growth upside, partly due to their size.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Outlook for CIBC Stock in 2025

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock looks like a great bargain for 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite some recent setbacks, here’s why TD stock could deliver strong returns in the coming years.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia are up considerably in the past six months. Is one headed higher…

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

Got $9,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $521.52 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't have to get the biggest growth stock or highest dividend yield for superb, stable passive income.

Read more »