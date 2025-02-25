3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2025

These utilities stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking to gain access to both stability and momentum.

As we navigate through 2025, the Canadian utilities sector is buzzing with potential, especially among mid-cap companies. These firms are not just keeping the lights on. These stocks are innovating and expanding, making them prime candidates for investors seeking growth and stability. Let’s delve into three such companies that are poised to make significant strides this year.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) has been making waves with its strategic investments in renewable energy. The utilities stock’s focus on wind and natural gas projects has positioned it well to meet the rising demand for cleaner energy sources. As of September 30, 2024, Capital Power reported a trailing 12-month revenue of $2.77 billion, reflecting its robust operations across North America.

In terms of stock performance, CPX has shown resilience. The utilities stock’s market capitalization stood at approximately $7.34 billion, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.85, indicating a reasonable valuation. Investors have also enjoyed a forward annual dividend yield of around 4.94%, making it an attractive option for those seeking income stability.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) has been undergoing a transformation, focusing on strengthening its regulated utility operations. In the third quarter of 2024, the utility stock reported net utility sales of $442.9 million, marking a 6% increase year over year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $264.4 million, up by 4%. These figures highlight Algonquin’s commitment to operational excellence.

The utility stock has experienced some fluctuations, with a 52-week range between $4.19 and $6.79. As of writing, Algonquin announced a leadership transition, signalling a renewed focus on strategic growth and perhaps marking a positive turning point for the utility stock.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a key player in the renewable energy sector, with significant investments in offshore wind projects. In the third quarter of 2024, the utilities stock faced challenges, reporting a net loss of $191 million compared to a net income of $43 million in the same period of 2023. This was primarily due to lower production at offshore wind facilities and decreased revenue from their Spanish portfolio.

Despite these setbacks, Northland’s global expansion efforts, particularly in Europe and Asia, position it well for future growth. The utilities stock’s focus on sustainable energy solutions aligns with global trends toward decarbonization, offering promising prospects for long-term investors.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in mid-cap utility companies like Capital Power, Algonquin, and Northland Power offers a blend of growth potential and dividend income. These utility stocks are actively expanding their renewable energy portfolios, aligning with global sustainability trends. Moreover, the strategic initiatives and market positions provide a solid foundation for future growth.

As always, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider your investment objectives before making decisions. The utility sector, particularly these mid-cap players, presents compelling opportunities, especially for those looking to balance growth and income in their portfolios.

So, while the Canadian utility sector is often associated with stability, these mid-cap companies demonstrate that there’s ample room for innovation and growth. As each continues to invest in renewable energy and expand operations, these utility stocks stand poised to deliver significant value to investors in 2025 and beyond.