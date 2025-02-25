Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With Just $1,000

These two top Canadian stocks, backed by their strong fundamentals, could outperform the broader market in 2025 and beyond.

Market uncertainties in 2025 are keeping investors on edge, with interest rate policies, global trade tensions, and economic growth concerns adding to the volatility. While the TSX Composite Index has remained slightly bullish so far this year, not all stocks could thrive in this environment. That’s why investors should focus on Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals that can weather volatility and outperform the market.

Even with just $1,000 to invest right now, many TSX-listed stocks could deliver impressive long-term returns while offering protection against market downturns. In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian stocks to buy immediately with the potential to outpace the market in 2025 and beyond.

Waste Connections stock

The first Canadian stock you can consider buying right now is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a Woodbridge-based waste management giant that’s quietly delivering strong returns. If you don’t know it already, Waste Connections is one of North America’s largest waste management companies that serves nearly nine million customers across the U.S. and Canada.

After climbing by around 17% over the last year, WCN stock currently trades at $268.07 per share with a market cap of $69.2 billion.

Despite the macroeconomic challenges, Waste Connections had an impressive 2024. The company reported an 11.2% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue for the year to US$8.92 billion. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 15% YoY to US$2.9 billion, with EBITDA margins expanding from 31.5% to 32.5%. The company’s recent acquisition spree was one of the major contributors to its latest results, as it added US$750 million to its revenue last year.

WCN expects its 2025 revenue to be between US$9.45 and US$9.6 billion with the help of price-led organic growth, improving commodity markets, and more acquisitions. Moreover, its strong balance sheet gives it the flexibility to continue expanding.

With its recession-resistant business, strong financials, and a clear growth roadmap, WCN could be a top Canadian stock to buy now, especially for long-term investors seeking stability in a volatile market.

Couche-Tard stock

Let’s now move to another strong Canadian stock, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), which could be a great buy right now. This Laval-headquartered company is a well-known global convenience store and fuel retailer. ATD stock currently trades at $71.17 per share, with a market cap of $67.7 billion, and offers an annualized dividend yield of 1.1%. However, the stock has faced some pressure lately, with a 17.5% drop in the last 12 months.

In its latest quarter ended October 2024, Couche Tard’s revenue grew 6.6% YoY to US$17.4 billion with the help of acquisitions even as fuel margins in the U.S. were lower. However, weaker consumer spending led to an 11% YoY drop in its adjusted quarterly net profit to US$705 million.

Nevertheless, Couche-Tard is aggressively acquiring new locations, with recent deals for nearly 300 convenience and fuel sites in the United States. As interest rates decline and consumer spending picks up, Couche-Tard’s vast network and smart acquisitions could help it accelerate financial growth, making it a solid long-term stock to buy now.