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Why I’d Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Before Summer

Summer setups can look best when they combine steady demand, real catalysts, and enough financial strength to handle noise.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CareRx has defensive healthcare demand from seniors, plus improving margins, lower debt, and a new dividend.
  • Orla Mining is riding gold strength and higher production expectations, but the stock can swing if gold cools.
  • BRP is a cyclical rebound play with improving results and strong cash flow, yet it still depends on consumer confidence.
10 stocks we like better than CareRx

Summer can sneak up fast on the market. Investors often start looking for companies with clear demand, cleaner balance sheets, and catalysts that don’t need a perfect economy. In that case, the best stocks to buy before summer may include defensive businesses with steady customers, gold names with momentum, and consumer stocks that could rebound if shoppers feel less squeezed. So let’s look at some options on the TSX today.

Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

CRRX

CareRx (TSX:CRRX) provides pharmacy services to seniors living in long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and other congregate care settings. That gives it a steady customer base tied to aging demographics rather than short-term shopping trends. Over the last year, CareRx added beds, improved margins, reduced net debt, and even started paying a quarterly dividend. It also completed work on its new British Columbia Lower Mainland pharmacy, which supports future growth.

The numbers show a small company heading in the right direction. In 2025, revenue rose to $370.2 million from $366.7 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $32.9 million. Net income came in at $26.1 million, helped by a tax recovery, compared with a loss the year before. CareRx also declared a $0.02-per-share quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2026 now yielding 2.2%. The risk is size. Smaller companies can swing more sharply, but CareRx’s healthcare focus gives it a useful defensive edge before summer.

OLA

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) has a much louder story. The gold producer operates the Camino Rojo mine in Mexico and now has a larger growth platform after acquiring the Musselwhite mine in Ontario from Newmont. Gold has stayed strong as investors worry about inflation, debt, currencies, and global tension. Over the last year, Orla stock also benefited from better production and rising investor interest in gold miners. Newmont sold its remaining Orla stake, but that looked more like portfolio cleanup than a knock on Orla stock.

Its latest results were impressive. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Orla stock reported adjusted earnings of US$143.1 million, or US$0.42 per share, with free cash flow of US$133.4 million. It produced 300,620 ounces of gold in 2025, beating its revised guidance. For 2026, Orla stock expects consolidated gold production of 340,000 to 360,000 ounces, which gives investors a clear growth runway. The company no longer looks cheap after its run, and gold prices can turn quickly. Still, if investors keep favouring hard assets, Orla stock could remain a strong summer pick.

DOO

BRP (TSX:DOO) brings more cyclical upside. The company makes Ski-Doo snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am off-road vehicles, and other power sports products. That makes it sensitive to consumer confidence, dealer inventories, and financing costs. Those pressures hurt the stock over the last couple of years. Yet BRP spent the past year right-sizing inventory, cutting costs, and focusing on stronger product mix. North American dealer inventory also moved lower, which could help the company reset after a tough period.

The latest results showed a rebound. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue rose 16% to $2.5 billion, while normalized EBITDA jumped 47.3% to $363.8 million. Full-year revenue reached $8.4 billion, normalized EBITDA hit $1.1 billion, and normalized earnings per share (EPS) came in at $5.21. Free cash flow topped $900 million, giving BRP more flexibility than investors may have expected. The risk is clear. Powersports purchases can slow if consumers pull back. Yet if rates ease and shoppers feel steadier before summer, BRP could benefit from better sentiment and seasonal demand.

Bottom line

CareRx, Orla Mining, and BRP don’t all move for the same reason, and that’s the point. CareRx offers defensive healthcare demand. Orla stock offers gold-driven growth. BRP offers recovery potential if consumers get more confident. Before summer, I’d rather own stocks with clear catalysts than wait until the market has already noticed them.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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