1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

A dividend ETF can be the perfect way to create a safe portfolio, while still creating income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
So you want a new portfolio producing massive dividends but no clue where to start? That’s where a solid exchange-traded fund (ETF) like The BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) stands out. It’s a top choice for Canadian investors looking to generate reliable passive income. This ETF combines the stability of high-quality dividend stocks with a covered call strategy to enhance returns, thereby making it an appealing option for those wanting steady cash flow without the hassle of managing individual stocks.

Showing strength

ZWC’s current forward dividend yield sits at an impressive 6.7%, translating to an annual dividend of $1.20 per share. That payout is distributed monthly at $0.10 per share, providing a consistent income stream. For retirees, income-focused investors, or anyone looking to supplement their monthly cash flow, this regular payout schedule offers both predictability and peace of mind.

The ETF’s portfolio is built around some of Canada’s most reliable blue-chip stocks. Financials dominate the fund, with Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia holding the top three spots. Enbridge, one of Canada’s largest energy companies, also plays a significant role. Together, these companies represent some of the strongest dividend-paying businesses in the country, known for stability and long-term growth potential. This diversification across sectors, including industrials and utilities, helps to spread risk while maintaining a focus on income generation.

Performance-wise, ZWC has held its ground despite market fluctuations. As of January 31, 2025, the ETF posted a year-to-date return of 2.6%. While not designed for explosive growth, ZWC’s primary goal is to deliver steady income, which it achieves through both dividends and option premiums from its covered call strategy. This approach involves selling call options on the underlying stocks, thereby generating additional income but capping some of the upside potential. In a sideways or modestly rising market, this trade-off can be highly effective, as the premium income cushions returns even if stock prices remain flat.

More to come

Recent earnings from the fund’s top holdings further reinforce its strength. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported solid earnings growth for the most recent quarter, driven by strong results in its retail banking segment. Similarly, Enbridge delivered stable earnings, supported by its resilient pipeline operations and long-term contracts. These earnings not only support current dividend payouts but also suggest ongoing stability for the ETF’s income stream.

ZWC’s management fee of 0.65% is relatively modest considering the active strategy involved. While some passive ETFs may have lower fees, the additional income generated through covered calls often more than offsets the cost, thus making the fee a reasonable trade-off for the enhanced yield. Furthermore, the covered call strategy provides a buffer, as premium income can offset some losses during market downturns. This makes ZWC particularly appealing for conservative investors who prioritize income and capital preservation over aggressive growth.

Looking ahead, the future outlook for ZWC remains positive. With the Bank of Canada expecting more reductions in interest rates, dividend-paying stocks like those held within ZWC could see renewed investor interest. Moreover, as economic conditions stabilize, the companies within ZWC’s portfolio are well-positioned to continue generating strong cash flow and sustaining their dividends.

Bottom line

Overall, the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF offers an attractive balance of income, stability, and diversification. It’s not just a high-yield option but a thoughtfully constructed fund designed to weather market ups and downs while delivering consistent passive income. For Canadian investors seeking a reliable income stream without excessive risk, ZWC is certainly worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call Fund. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

