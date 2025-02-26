Member Login
Home » Investing » Aurora Cannabis Stock Is up 46% in 2025: Are Investors Going From 5 Years of Pain to a 2025 Gain?

Aurora Cannabis Stock Is up 46% in 2025: Are Investors Going From 5 Years of Pain to a 2025 Gain?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis have staged a comeback in 2025, outpacing the broader markets comfortably. Is ACB stock a good investment right now?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Researcher works in hemp field

Source: Getty Images

After trailing the broader markets by a significant margin since 2018, shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) have gained momentum this year. Down 99.5% from all-time highs, ACB stock has surged over 45% year-to-date, valuing the cannabis company at a market cap of $490 million.

So, let’s see if you should own the pot stock at the current valuation.

Is Aurora Cannabis stock a good buy right now?

Aurora Cannabis produces and sells a variety of cannabis products, including dried cannabis, oils, capsules, and topical treatments, primarily for medical patients. It also manufactures and sells cannabis accessories like vaporizers and grinders.

Aurora Cannabis was trading near record levels when Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use in October 2018. However, over the past five and a half years, it has grappled with multiple structural issues, including an oversupply of products, cannibalization from illegal sales, higher inventory levels, widening losses, and overvalued acquisitions.

Aurora Cannabis increased sales from $18.1 million in fiscal 2017 (ended in March) to $268.7 million in fiscal 2020. While Aurora Cannabis is part of an expanding addressable market, its sales fell to $223.8 million in fiscal 2023. However, the top line grew by 20.8% year over year to $270.3 million in fiscal 2024.  

In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2025 (ended in December), Aurora Cannabis reported revenue of $88.2 million, an increase of 37% year over year. Moreover, its sales rose by 29% compared to the September quarter.

Aurora Cannabis stated that sales from its international medical marijuana business more than doubled to $40.9 million in Q3. The company’s focus on international markets is crucial as it wrestles with significant challenges in Canada due to rising competition and strict marketing regulations.

After years of reporting heavy losses, Aurora Cannabis grew its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to $23.1 million in fiscal Q3, up from $5.5 million last year.

It reported a net income of $31.3 million in the December quarter, compared to a $18.1 million loss last year. However, investors should note that the net income was boosted by a one-time $31.6 million gain from biological assets.

Is ACB stock undervalued?

Two years ago, Aurora Cannabis disclosed plans to focus on the higher-margin medical marijuana business to shore up its profit margins and limit cash burn rates. In fiscal Q3, it reported gross margins of 53.7% before fair value adjustments, compared to 32% last year.

While the company’s net income was positive, it was primarily influenced by one-time non-recurring gains. Additionally, there’s a historical precedent in the cannabis industry where initial growth in new markets often slows dramatically as competition increases. So, several other Canadian cannabis producers may expand into the same profitable international markets, which could impact Aurora’s financials in the near term.

Analysts tracking ACB stock expect sales to rise to $335 million in fiscal 2025. Comparatively, adjusted earnings should expand to $0.6 per share. So, priced at 1.5 times forward sales, ACB stock is not too expensive, given its improving profit margins.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock remain bullish and expect it to gain over 12%, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It could be a big year for these sectors, and these growth stocks in particular throughout 2025.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid in the Looming Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The looming U.S.-Canada trade war has changed the business environment. Here are some TSX stocks to buy and avoid in…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Cannabis Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock have sustained strong price growth momentum for a long time.  Here’s why…

Read more »

Worker tags plants at an industrial cannabis operation
Cannabis Stocks

Pot Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks remain a bit risky, but could long-term investors be in for more pain or far more profits?

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Cannabis Stocks

Could the Cannabis Bubble Re-Inflate?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the question of whether the Canadian cannabis bubble can re-inflate from here.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Cannabis Stocks

Should You Buy Canopy Growth Stock or Green Thumb Stock Today?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two cannabis giants, and which one may be the better pick for long-term investors.

Read more »

Farmer smiles near cannabis crop
Cannabis Stocks

Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Finally Recover by Year-End?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 99% from all-time highs, Aurora Cannabis stock is focused on improving profit margins and expanding sales of its medical…

Read more »

Farmer smiles near cannabis crop
Cannabis Stocks

Are Pot Stocks About to Surge Again? 

| Chris MacDonald

With pot stocks making big moves of late, many investors are now asking whether the cannabis sector is worth investing…

Read more »