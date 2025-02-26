Member Login
Is SmartCentres REIT Stock a Buy for its 7.3% Dividend Yield?

With debt on hand, but a strong outlook, is dividend stock SmartCentres REIT worth the risk?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
view of skyscapers from below

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) has long been a popular choice for income-seeking investors, thanks to its consistently high dividend yield. Currently sitting at around 7.28%, it’s easy to see why retirees and passive income investors might be drawn to the stock. But with such an attractive payout, it’s fair to ask: is SmartCentres’s dividend as solid as it looks? Or is it masking underlying risks that could catch investors off guard?

The numbers

Recent earnings suggest that SmartCentres is holding its ground. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the dividend stock reported an increase in net operating income (NOI) of $12.3 million, reflecting a 9% jump compared to the same period last year. Funds from operations (FFO), a critical metric for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that gauges their ability to sustain dividends, climbed to $0.56 per unit, marking a 9.8% year-over-year increase. These numbers suggest the business is running efficiently, generating stable cash flow to support its generous payout.

Occupancy rates provide further reassurance. SmartCentres reported an impressive 98.7% occupancy rate, the highest it’s seen in five years. Coupled with cash collections exceeding 99%, this indicates not only strong demand for its properties but also effective management in securing and retaining tenants. Given the trust’s significant exposure to retail properties, particularly those anchored by Walmart, this stability suggests SmartCentres has weathered recent economic uncertainties better than some might have expected.

Considerations

However, the dividend story isn’t entirely without concerns. A payout ratio of 133.13% means SmartCentres is currently distributing more in dividends than it earns. While REITs often show elevated payout ratios due to non-cash depreciation expenses, a ratio above 100% does raise eyebrows. It suggests that dividend stock might rely on debt or asset sales to maintain its dividend. This could become problematic if economic conditions tighten or interest rates stay elevated.

Debt is another factor investors should keep in mind. SmartCentres currently carries $5.06 billion in total debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 80%. While real estate investments often involve leveraging assets to fuel growth, such high debt levels can limit financial flexibility. If borrowing costs rise further or rental income slows, the dividend stock could face pressure to either trim its dividend or offload assets at less-than-ideal prices.

Future outlook

That said, SmartCentres isn’t sitting idle. The dividend stock is pushing ahead with several high-profile developments, including the SmartVMC project in Vaughan. This aims to create a thriving, transit-oriented community. Projects like the ArtWalk mixed-use development and residential towers near major transit hubs are designed to diversify the trust’s income streams beyond traditional retail. If successful, these initiatives could strengthen the trust’s long-term cash flow and support future dividend payments.

For long-term investors, the real question is whether SmartCentres can continue balancing its high payout with financial stability. The dividend stock’s portfolio of well-located properties, anchored by reliable tenants, provides a strong foundation. However, the high payout ratio and debt levels mean investors are taking on some risk in exchange for the elevated yield. Should economic conditions soften, or interest rates remain high, SmartCentres could find itself needing to reassess its dividend policy.

Bottom line

Ultimately, whether SmartCentres is a buy for its 7.28% yield depends on your investment priorities. If you’re comfortable with some risk and believe in the dividend stock’s development pipeline and tenant stability, the current yield might be worth the trade-off. However, if capital preservation and long-term dividend growth are your primary goals, it might be worth watching for signs of financial tightening before jumping in. As always, a high yield can be enticing, but understanding what’s behind the numbers is key to making an informed investment decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

