Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These four blue-chip stocks are ideal for a TFSA: easy to set and forget for life or when you reach your next goal!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest moves Canadians can make to grow wealth without the taxman taking a cut. While there are countless stocks to choose from, blue-chip companies with strong balance sheets, reliable dividends, and proven track records are perfect for a buy-and-hold strategy. So, let’s look at stocks that offer not only stability but also the potential for long-term capital appreciation, plus tax-free dividend income.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has long been a pillar of strength in the Canadian economy. And its recent performance reinforces its status as a top-tier investment. In its latest quarterly earnings report, RBC posted an adjusted net income of $4.44 billion, reflecting a 17.7% year-over-year increase. This growth was largely driven by its acquisition of HSBC’s Canadian operations. This added around 780,000 clients and bolstered its mortgage and corporate loan portfolios.

The bank’s wealth management division also impressed. It reported $969 million in net income, thanks to higher fees and lower provisions for credit losses. RBC’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at a reasonable 13.02, and its market cap has climbed to $239.36 billion. Thus reflecting investor confidence in its future prospects. For TFSA investors, RBC’s 3.5% forward annual dividend yield adds an attractive layer of passive income potential.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, offers a different kind of opportunity. The blue-chip stock faced some challenges in 2024, with revenue declining 10% year over year and quarterly earnings growth down 34.3%. These declines were due to lower potash prices and softer demand in certain markets.

However, Nutrien remains resilient, further supported by its strong balance sheet, including $853 million in cash reserves and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 52.4%. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 14.66 suggests it’s reasonably valued. Meanwhile, its 4.13% dividend yield provides reliable income. Given the ever-present global demand for food production and agricultural efficiency, Nutrien is well-positioned for a rebound as market conditions normalize.

Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) continues to shine as one of the most sophisticated asset managers globally. In 2024, the blue-chip stock reported record earnings, having raised $135 billion in capital and deployed $48 billion across its investment platforms. This activity translated to a 17% increase in quarterly fee-related earnings, totalling $677 million.

BAM’s strategic acquisition of Brookfield Corporation’s 73% stake in its asset management business further simplified its structure. Opening doors for potential inclusion in major U.S. stock indices. Despite its higher forward P/E ratio of 32.47, BAM’s consistent earnings growth and 3.01% forward dividend yield make it an attractive choice for long-term investors. Its market cap currently stands at $134.45 billion, underscoring its strength in the global investment landscape.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) rounds out the list as a rock-solid option in the insurance and financial services sector. In its most recent earnings report, Manulife posted core earnings of $7.2 billion for 2024, while net income attributed to shareholders reached $5.4 billion. A standout figure was the 21% growth in assets under management and administration within its wealth and asset management segment, now totalling $1.02 trillion.

This growth was driven by margin expansion and increased investment inflows. The blue-chip stock also announced a 10% dividend increase, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders. With a market cap of $74.38 billion, a forward P/E of just 10.63, and a forward annual dividend yield of 4.08%, Manulife offers both value and income for TFSA investors.

Bottom line

Of course, the key to successful investing in a TFSA is patience. These aren’t blue-chip stocks you buy to flip in a few months. The stocks are designed to sit quietly in your portfolio, paying dividends and steadily growing in value year after year. By reinvesting those dividends and holding through market ups and downs, investors can harness the full power of compounding within their TFSA. This approach not only protects your capital but also builds a tax-free income stream that can support you well into retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend ETF can be the perfect way to create a safe portfolio, while still creating income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Fat Tax Breaks to Claim This year

| Andrew Button

The dividend tax credit comes in handy if you're holding dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Top Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two top Canadian stocks to your TFSA right now to earn passive income and benefit from…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Fortis vs Emera?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Fortis and Emera have a tonne of similarities and are two of the best utility stocks to buy, which…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Better Real Estate Stock: Allied Properties vs SmartCentres?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks offer massive yields, but which is the better and ultimately safer long-term buy?

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term investors buy and hold these top TSX dividend stocks for the next decade to generate passive income and strong…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is among the largest companies on the TSX. Is this dividend stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 3 TSX Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could be seriously affected by tariffs introduced by President Trump. So, here's what to consider.

Read more »