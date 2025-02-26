TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These four blue-chip stocks are ideal for a TFSA: easy to set and forget for life or when you reach your next goal!

Investing in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest moves Canadians can make to grow wealth without the taxman taking a cut. While there are countless stocks to choose from, blue-chip companies with strong balance sheets, reliable dividends, and proven track records are perfect for a buy-and-hold strategy. So, let’s look at stocks that offer not only stability but also the potential for long-term capital appreciation, plus tax-free dividend income.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has long been a pillar of strength in the Canadian economy. And its recent performance reinforces its status as a top-tier investment. In its latest quarterly earnings report, RBC posted an adjusted net income of $4.44 billion, reflecting a 17.7% year-over-year increase. This growth was largely driven by its acquisition of HSBC’s Canadian operations. This added around 780,000 clients and bolstered its mortgage and corporate loan portfolios.

The bank’s wealth management division also impressed. It reported $969 million in net income, thanks to higher fees and lower provisions for credit losses. RBC’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at a reasonable 13.02, and its market cap has climbed to $239.36 billion. Thus reflecting investor confidence in its future prospects. For TFSA investors, RBC’s 3.5% forward annual dividend yield adds an attractive layer of passive income potential.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, offers a different kind of opportunity. The blue-chip stock faced some challenges in 2024, with revenue declining 10% year over year and quarterly earnings growth down 34.3%. These declines were due to lower potash prices and softer demand in certain markets.

However, Nutrien remains resilient, further supported by its strong balance sheet, including $853 million in cash reserves and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 52.4%. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 14.66 suggests it’s reasonably valued. Meanwhile, its 4.13% dividend yield provides reliable income. Given the ever-present global demand for food production and agricultural efficiency, Nutrien is well-positioned for a rebound as market conditions normalize.

Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) continues to shine as one of the most sophisticated asset managers globally. In 2024, the blue-chip stock reported record earnings, having raised $135 billion in capital and deployed $48 billion across its investment platforms. This activity translated to a 17% increase in quarterly fee-related earnings, totalling $677 million.

BAM’s strategic acquisition of Brookfield Corporation’s 73% stake in its asset management business further simplified its structure. Opening doors for potential inclusion in major U.S. stock indices. Despite its higher forward P/E ratio of 32.47, BAM’s consistent earnings growth and 3.01% forward dividend yield make it an attractive choice for long-term investors. Its market cap currently stands at $134.45 billion, underscoring its strength in the global investment landscape.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) rounds out the list as a rock-solid option in the insurance and financial services sector. In its most recent earnings report, Manulife posted core earnings of $7.2 billion for 2024, while net income attributed to shareholders reached $5.4 billion. A standout figure was the 21% growth in assets under management and administration within its wealth and asset management segment, now totalling $1.02 trillion.

This growth was driven by margin expansion and increased investment inflows. The blue-chip stock also announced a 10% dividend increase, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders. With a market cap of $74.38 billion, a forward P/E of just 10.63, and a forward annual dividend yield of 4.08%, Manulife offers both value and income for TFSA investors.

Bottom line

Of course, the key to successful investing in a TFSA is patience. These aren’t blue-chip stocks you buy to flip in a few months. The stocks are designed to sit quietly in your portfolio, paying dividends and steadily growing in value year after year. By reinvesting those dividends and holding through market ups and downs, investors can harness the full power of compounding within their TFSA. This approach not only protects your capital but also builds a tax-free income stream that can support you well into retirement.