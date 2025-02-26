Member Login
Why Equinox Gold Stock Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in March

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) might just be the golden ticket.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
If you’re on the lookout for a standout stock to add to your portfolio this March, Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) might just be the golden ticket. With impressive recent performance, strategic growth plans, and a promising future outlook, Equinox Gold is shining brightly in the investment landscape. The company has positioned itself as a leader among mid-tier gold producers, and its latest earnings suggest it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

The numbers

In 2024, Equinox Gold reported record-breaking results, selling 623,579 ounces of gold and generating a whopping $1.5 billion in revenue. This achievement was bolstered by the successful launch of their Greenstone Mine in Ontario. This commenced commercial production in November 2024 and contributed over 111,700 ounces of gold in its initial, albeit partial, year of operations.

The financial health of Equinox Gold stock is equally commendable. The company closed the year with $240 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing a solid foundation for future ventures. Its profitability metrics are noteworthy, with an earnings before interest and taxes margin of 43.2% and a pretax profit margin of 16.3%, reflecting efficient operations and a strong market position. The company also reduced its net debt, a positive sign for investors who value balance sheet strength, especially in the capital-intensive mining industry.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Equinox Gold stock set ambitious targets for 2025. The company aims to produce between 635,000 to 750,000 ounces of gold, with cash costs estimated at $1,075 to $1,175 per ounce. This forward-looking guidance highlights not only its confidence in operational scalability but also its strategic focus on cost management. This is crucial in maintaining profitability amidst market fluctuations. If gold prices remain strong, this could translate into significant cash flow generation, allowing Equinox to reinvest in growth projects and return value to shareholders.

A significant development on the horizon is Equinox Gold stock’s planned merger with Calibre Mining. Announced in February 2025, this all-stock transaction should create a diversified gold producer with operations spanning five countries in the Americas. The combined entity should produce approximately 950,000 ounces of gold in 2025, excluding contributions from the Valentine or Los Filos mines. This merger positions the new Equinox Gold stock as the second-largest gold producer in Canada, with potential annual production exceeding 1.2 million ounces once all assets are fully operational.

Why buy now?

Market sentiment towards Equinox Gold stock has been notably positive. In February 2025, the company’s stock reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $10.22. This upward trajectory reflects investor confidence, likely fuelled by the company’s strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Analysts have also taken note, with institutions revising price targets upwards, signalling a favourable outlook for the stock. While gold stocks can be sensitive to price fluctuations in the commodity itself, Equinox’s diversified production base and strategic growth projects help mitigate some of that risk.

The leadership team at Equinox Gold is set to strengthen further post-merger. The combined company’s management will feature executives from both Equinox and Calibre, with Greg Smith continuing as chief executive officer and Darren Hall joining as president and chief operating officer. This blend of expertise is anticipated to drive the company’s strategic vision and operational excellence in the coming years. Having experienced leadership at the helm ensures continuity while integrating the two companies’ assets and teams.

Bottom line

For investors, Equinox Gold stock presents a compelling proposition. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the Greenstone Mine and the upcoming merger, are expected to enhance production capacity and operational efficiency. Coupled with a strong balance sheet and favourable market conditions, Equinox Gold is well-positioned to deliver sustained value to its shareholders. It’s rare to find a company that combines growth potential with strong fundamentals. Yet Equinox seems to tick all the boxes, making it an attractive choice for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

