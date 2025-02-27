Member Login
Home » Investing » A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

Do you want a safe portfolio with growth and income? It won’t be a risky investment when you have this ETF on board.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

If I had $1,000 to invest in a Canadian bank exchange-traded fund (ETF) and hold it forever, iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (TSX:XFN) would be my top choice right now. The ETF offers diversified exposure to Canada’s largest banks and financial institutions, combining steady growth with reliable dividends. While individual bank stocks can be appealing, an ETF like XFN spreads risk across multiple companies, ensuring that no single bank’s troubles can sink your investment. So, let’s get into it.

About XFN

XFN tracks the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index, focusing solely on Canada’s financial sector. As of writing, the ETF trades at around $60.60 per share, reflecting a solid 25.52% increase over the past year. This growth highlights the resilience of Canada’s financial sector, even in the face of economic uncertainty. It’s easy to see why long-term investors are drawn to XFN. It provides exposure to a sector known for its stability, consistent dividends, and market leadership.

The ETF’s largest holdings are Canada’s most prominent financial institutions. This diversified mix ensures that your investment isn’t overly reliant on the performance of a single bank. Even if one institution faces challenges, the strength of the others helps balance the overall performance of the ETF. Moreover, The ETF’s management fee is 0.55%, which is relatively low given the breadth of exposure it offers. While some ETFs have even lower fees, XFN’s focus on high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian financials makes the cost worthwhile.

From a valuation perspective, XFN appears reasonably priced, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.59. These figures suggest the ETF is trading at fair value, providing both growth potential and stability. This balance is particularly attractive for long-term investors who want exposure to the financial sector without taking on excessive risk.

Future in focus

Dividends are another reason why XFN stands out. The ETF currently offers an annual dividend of $1.84 per share, translating to a yield of 3.01%. Dividends are distributed quarterly, with this consistent payout reflecting the strong earnings of the underlying financial institutions. Unlike some high-yield investments that come with significant risk, XFN’s dividends are backed by Canada’s most established and profitable companies.

Looking ahead, the Canadian financial sector appears well-positioned for continued growth. Economic indicators remain stable, and the country’s largest banks maintain strong capital positions, allowing the ability to weather potential downturns. Canada’s financial institutions are also investing heavily in technology and innovation, which should drive further efficiencies and profitability in the years to come. This forward-looking approach ensures that XFN investors are not just buying into past performance but are also poised to benefit from future growth.

One of XFN’s strengths lies in its inclusion of insurance companies and asset managers alongside the major banks. This added diversification within the financial sector helps reduce risk while maintaining exposure to a range of profitable business models. While banks generate revenue primarily from lending and capital markets, insurance companies benefit from premiums and investment income, creating a more balanced investment profile.

Bottom line

XFN’s performance history further reinforces its appeal. Over the past decade, the ETF has delivered consistent returns, reflecting the steady growth of Canada’s financial sector. While short-term volatility is always a possibility, XFN’s diversified approach helps smooth out the bumps, making it a reliable choice for long-term investors.

Ultimately, investing in XFN with $1,000 and holding it forever is about more than just chasing returns. It’s about building a stable foundation for your portfolio, generating consistent income, and benefiting from the long-term strength of Canada’s financial sector. Individual bank stocks can be tempting. Yet the diversification, dividends, and long-term growth potential of XFN make it a smarter choice for those looking to invest with confidence and peace of mind.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's no secret that TD stock had a rough year. But with a dividend and strong income, could the price…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

One Magnificent TSX Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is launching a massive buyback program with its proceeds from selling Charles Schwab stock.

Read more »

Asset Management
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock to continue delivering strong returns to patient investors in the…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock is growing in many ways, including its dividend, making it a top growth stock to buy right…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

TD Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock might seem like a great buy with its higher yield, but CIBC stock might be the better buy.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy While it’s Below $71?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down more than 8% in 2025. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

A Momentum Stock That’s Actually Still Quite Cheap

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock looks like a cheap momentum bet for 2025.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Bank Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t sleep on the long-term growth potential that can come from maximizing returns in your TFSA.

Read more »