Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

If you’ve got $1,000 to invest and crave steady monthly cash flow and long-term wealth-building, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) deserve your attention. But here’s the twist: not all REITs are created equal when it comes to taxes. Most REIT distributions are taxed as ordinary income, but a select few have massive return of capital (ROC) components – letting you defer taxes for years, turbocharging your compounding power.

Better yet, these undervalued REITs trade at deep discounts to their true value, boast fortress-like balance sheets, and pay yields up to 8.6%. Whether you’re maxed out on TFSA/RRSP room or want tax-efficient passive income, here are three forever-worthy REITs to park your $1,000 in today – and watch your money grow while the CRA waits patiently for its cut.

Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust’s (TSX:FCD.UN) distribution yield isn’t just high – it’s tax-advantaged. Over 90% of its 2024 payouts are return of capital, meaning you may pay taxes on less than 10% of that juicy 8.6% yield. Your cost base slowly decreases, deferring taxes until you sell (or your adjusted cost base hits zero). This turns the REIT’s monthly cash flow into a stealth wealth-building machine, especially in taxable accounts.

Firm Capital owns a diversified portfolio of retail, residential, and industrial properties with strong occupancy rates and improving fundamentals. Its AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio dropped to 100% by the third quarter of 2024 – a milestone that signals distributions are now fully covered by cash flow. With debt levels under control and a 23% discount to net asset value (NAV) per unit still lingering, this REIT is poised for a rerating.

At an 8.6% yield, $1,000 invested today could double in under nine years via distributions alone (Rule of 72). Add potential growth towards NAV as markets recognize its value, and you’ve got a forever asset that pays you to wait.

PROREIT: A 32% discount to NAV plus an 8.4% tax-deferred yield

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is a small-cap gem hiding in plain sight. Trading under $5.50 a unit at writing, this REIT is a bet on Canada’s industrial real estate boom. Its portfolio includes 116 properties (80% industrial, 15% retail, 4% office), with a strong 97.2% occupancy rate. Management is ditching non-core retail and office assets to become a pure-play industrial landlord, focusing on small and mid-bay warehouses – the backbone of Canadian e-commerce and logistics.

The tax perks on PROREIT monthly distributions are just as compelling: 100% of 2023 and 2024 distributions were ROC, deferring taxes completely. Combine that with a safe 94% AFFO payout ratio, a 50% debt ratio, and a stable tenant base, and you’ve got a rare trifecta: growth, safety, and tax efficiency.

However, units trade at a 32% discount to their most recent NAV. PROREIT units offer an 8.4% yield plus a clear path to closing its NAV gap. For investors with patience, the discount won’t last forever.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) could be the definition of “sleep-well-at-night” real estate. As the primary landlord to Canadian Tire, this net-lease retail REIT owns 376 properties with a near-perfect 99.4% occupancy rate. Leases are long-term, inflation-linked, and backed by a tenant with a 100-year track record. Its property portfolio has an average remaining lease term of 7.9 years – an industry best.

But here’s the kicker: CT REIT’s portfolio is growing. In 2024, it added 400,000 square feet of space and has 881,000 square feet under development. Its low debt ratio of 41.1% allows for cheap growth financing.

The REIT’s monthly distributions should yield 6.3% annually. While their ROC component has dwindled to about 8.5% (down from 42% in 2013), the REIT compensates with bulletproof distributions. Its AFFO payout ratio is a conservative 73.6% – one of the lowest in Canada –and management has raised dividends for 11 years, and counting.

With Canadian Tire expanding its footprint, CT REIT offers an ultra-stable way to ride Canada’s retail property growth. Units trade at a 15.7% discount to NAV.

How to invest $1,000

These three Canadian REITs offer high yields and efficient wealth-building. All three trade below intrinsic value, sport strong occupancy rates, and have clear catalysts to unlock capital gains.

A $1,000 investment spread equally across the three REITs could generate about 7.8% in annual yields. Reinvest those distributions diligently, and monthly compounding takes over.

Buy them, hold them, and let time – and tax deferrals – turn your $1,000 into a lifelong cash flow stream.