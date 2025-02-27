Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

Turn $1K into tax-deferred cash flow with 3 forever REITs (up to 8.6% yield!)

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

If you’ve got $1,000 to invest and crave steady monthly cash flow and long-term wealth-building, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) deserve your attention. But here’s the twist: not all REITs are created equal when it comes to taxes. Most REIT distributions are taxed as ordinary income, but a select few have massive return of capital (ROC) components – letting you defer taxes for years, turbocharging your compounding power.

Better yet, these undervalued REITs trade at deep discounts to their true value, boast fortress-like balance sheets, and pay yields up to 8.6%. Whether you’re maxed out on TFSA/RRSP room or want tax-efficient passive income, here are three forever-worthy REITs to park your $1,000 in today – and watch your money grow while the CRA waits patiently for its cut.

Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust’s (TSX:FCD.UN) distribution yield isn’t just high – it’s tax-advantaged. Over 90% of its 2024 payouts are return of capital, meaning you may pay taxes on less than 10% of that juicy 8.6% yield. Your cost base slowly decreases, deferring taxes until you sell (or your adjusted cost base hits zero). This turns the REIT’s monthly cash flow into a stealth wealth-building machine, especially in taxable accounts.

Firm Capital owns a diversified portfolio of retail, residential, and industrial properties with strong occupancy rates and improving fundamentals. Its AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio dropped to 100% by the third quarter of 2024 – a milestone that signals distributions are now fully covered by cash flow. With debt levels under control and a 23% discount to net asset value (NAV) per unit still lingering, this REIT is poised for a rerating.

At an 8.6% yield, $1,000 invested today could double in under nine years via distributions alone (Rule of 72). Add potential growth towards NAV as markets recognize its value, and you’ve got a forever asset that pays you to wait.

PROREIT: A 32% discount to NAV plus an 8.4% tax-deferred yield

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is a small-cap gem hiding in plain sight. Trading under $5.50 a unit at writing, this REIT is a bet on Canada’s industrial real estate boom. Its portfolio includes 116 properties (80% industrial, 15% retail, 4% office), with a strong 97.2% occupancy rate. Management is ditching non-core retail and office assets to become a pure-play industrial landlord, focusing on small and mid-bay warehouses – the backbone of Canadian e-commerce and logistics.

The tax perks on PROREIT monthly distributions are just as compelling: 100% of 2023 and 2024 distributions were ROC, deferring taxes completely. Combine that with a safe 94% AFFO payout ratio, a 50% debt ratio, and a stable tenant base, and you’ve got a rare trifecta: growth, safety, and tax efficiency.

However, units trade at a 32% discount to their most recent NAV. PROREIT units offer an 8.4% yield plus a clear path to closing its NAV gap. For investors with patience, the discount won’t last forever.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) could be the definition of “sleep-well-at-night” real estate. As the primary landlord to Canadian Tire, this net-lease retail REIT owns 376 properties with a near-perfect 99.4% occupancy rate. Leases are long-term, inflation-linked, and backed by a tenant with a 100-year track record. Its property portfolio has an average remaining lease term of 7.9 years – an industry best.

But here’s the kicker: CT REIT’s portfolio is growing. In 2024, it added 400,000 square feet of space and has 881,000 square feet under development. Its low debt ratio of 41.1% allows for cheap growth financing.

The REIT’s monthly distributions should yield 6.3% annually. While their ROC component has dwindled to about 8.5% (down from 42% in 2013), the REIT compensates with bulletproof distributions. Its AFFO payout ratio is a conservative 73.6% – one of the lowest in Canada –and management has raised dividends for 11 years, and counting.

With Canadian Tire expanding its footprint, CT REIT offers an ultra-stable way to ride Canada’s retail property growth. Units trade at a 15.7% discount to NAV.

How to invest $1,000

These three Canadian REITs offer high yields and efficient wealth-building. All three trade below intrinsic value, sport strong occupancy rates, and have clear catalysts to unlock capital gains.

A $1,000 investment spread equally across the three REITs could generate about 7.8% in annual yields. Reinvest those distributions diligently, and monthly compounding takes over.

Buy them, hold them, and let time – and tax deferrals – turn your $1,000 into a lifelong cash flow stream.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

