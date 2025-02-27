Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here's the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

No matter what your contribution room, holding ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA is a good idea.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
What’s the maximum amount of money you could have in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)?

In one sense, the question has no answer because your TFSA balance is determined by your returns. Those are a matter of individual circumstances, and at times, people get very spectacular returns: there are 29 TFSAs across Canada with balances of $5 million or greater!

So, the answer to the question of how much the maximum a Canadian could have in a TFSA is somewhere north of $5 million.

However, there is another sense we could take the question: “How much contribution room could you have in a TFSA?”

That question is perhaps worth asking because it determines what you could put in your TFSA and start investing tax-free. In this article, I will share the maximum amount of accumulated contribution room a person could have in a TFSA.

$102,000

$102,000 is the maximum amount of TFSA contribution room a Canadian could have accumulated in 2025, not counting amounts of room gained one year from withdrawals. In order to have $102,000 in TFSA contribution room in 2025, you need to

  1. Have been 18 or older in 2009; and
  2. Not made any contributions.

That’s the gist of it, anyway. You get back any TFSA room you lose from withdrawing funds a year after you make the withdrawal, so you can technically have more than $102,000 in contribution room. However, $102,000 is the maximum you can have accumulated from normal annual amounts added in your adult life.

How much do I actually have?

The answer to the question “How much TFSA room do I actually have?” is more complex. It depends on your age, contributions and withdrawals. Ignoring contributions and withdrawals, your contribution room is the amount of room added in each year you were an adult. So, for example:

  • A person who turns 18 this year gets $7,000.
  • A person who turned 18 last year has $14,000.
  • A person who turned 18 in 2010 has $97,000.
  • And so on.

There are many factors that go in to determining how much TFSA room you have. To get the definitive answer, check the TFSA section on CRA My Account.

How do I invest my TFSA?

Once you know how much TFSA room you have, you can comfortably invest in the account without fearing over-contribution taxes. A good idea is to invest in index funds. These funds reduce your risk, making them ideal for beginners.

Take iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), for example. It holds 60 stocks, and it has a low (0.12%) management fee and a 0.18% management expense ratio. It is Canada’s most popular and widely traded fund, which reduces another “cost” (market makers skimming the bid-ask spread). Last but not least, its status as a Canadian fund means you pay no dividend withholding taxes on it (you pay such taxes on U.S. and global funds).

With a portfolio of ETFs like XIU, you can grow and compound your wealth to levels you wouldn’t believe. So, the true answer to the question “What’s the maximum TFSA balance?” is that the sky is the limit!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

