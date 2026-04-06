See how a $50,000 TFSA can deliver constant income by combining dependable Canadian dividend stocks for low-maintenance returns.

How to Build a $50,000 TFSA That Throws Off Nearly Constant Income

Banking Stability with BMO: Add Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) for its diversified revenue streams and consistent dividend growth, offering a 3.52% yield with the reliability of a seasoned bank.

High-Yield Option with Enbridge: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) provides a robust yield of 5.15% through its reliable pipeline network and diverse energy operations, ensuring strong, stable dividends.

Stable Income with Canadian Utilities: Invest in Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) for its long history of dividend increases and stable cash flows, offering a 3.7% yield with low volatility.

Building a $50,000 TFSA that can generate a constant income can be done. And it doesn’t need to involve chasing the highest yields or timing the market. What it does require is selecting dividend payers with long histories, stable cash flows, and defensive appeal that lets them keep paying through different economic cycles.

There are more than a few great options on the market that can provide that constant income. Here’s a look at three great options that can provide a balanced foundation to generate reliable returns for decades.

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Get ready for steady, low‑volatility income

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of the most stable income stocks in the country. It’s only fitting that the utility stock should be one of the anchors to generate constant income.

As a regulated utility, most of the revenue that Canadian Utilities generates comes from long-term regulated contracts. That means that earnings don’t fluctuate much from year to year, which is exactly what you want in a TFSA built for constant income. More importantly, it means that even when market volatility hits, Canadian Utilities keeps generating cash flow and paying dividends.

Speaking of dividends, Canadian Utilities has the longest dividend‑increase streak in Canada. The company boasts a 54-year consecutive streak, making it a Dividend King. As of the time of writing, Canadian Utilities offers a yield of 3.7%

For investors who want predictable income without daily monitoring, owning Canadian Utilities within a TFSA provides a dependable base that is hard to ignore.

Consider this cornerstone for reliable, high‑yield income

Another option for investors seeking constant income is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is the high‑yield anchor of this TFSA strategy. Enbridge’s pipeline network moves a massive amount of North America’s oil and gas. That segment operates like a toll road, collecting fees for access.

These fees are set through long‑term contracts, which helps stabilize cash flow even when commodity prices move around. Enbridge also operates an equally defensive renewable energy business and a natural gas utility.

Collectively, all segments provide ample revenue to support dividend growth and fund growth initiatives.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of 5.2%. Prospective investors should note that, like Canadian Utilities, Enbridge offers over three decades of annual increases to that dividend.

For a TFSA focused on constant income, Enbridge provides the higher yield that helps lift overall returns without relying on speculative names.

Add some banking stability and long‑term dividend growth

One final option for investors seeking constant income to consider is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). BMO brings a different kind of strength to the mix that comes from both banking stability and long‑term dividend growth.

BMO benefits from diversified revenue streams across lending, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank’s U.S. operations provide growth, while BMO’s domestic operations in Canada provide the ballast. This diversification helps smooth out earnings over time.

Turning to dividends, BMO is the oldest of Canada’s big bank stocks and has a dividend payment history stretching two centuries. Today, that yield works out to 3.5%, making it a solid addition for investors seeking constant income.

The bank has also provided annual increases to that dividend going back over a decade, making it a solid option for any portfolio.

Putting it together: A simple TFSA income blueprint

The trio of stocks mentioned above provide stability, yield, and growth in one straightforward TFSA strategy. Together, they can create a portfolio designed to deliver constant income without requiring constant attention.

For a $50,000 allocation, here’s how that can provide a steady, growing income for investors. And because in a TFSA the income is tax‑free, every dollar goes straight to your pocket.