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1 Dividend Stock Down 46% to Buy Immediately for Years to Come

Allied’s unit price has been crushed, but its new leaner payout and debt-cutting plan are setting up a possible comeback.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Allied cut its distribution 60% to preserve cash, making the current yield look more sustainable.
  • Occupancy and leasing have been fairly stable, suggesting the business is strained, not collapsing.
  • It’s a high-risk office recovery play, so the upside depends on deleveraging and an improving office market.

A dividend stock can become an immediate buy when its share price drops for reasons that look temporary or fixable, not fatal. The best setup is when the business still owns valuable assets, keeps generating cash, and has a realistic plan to protect the balance sheet while waiting for conditions to improve. In that case, a lower share price can mean a higher yield and a better long-term entry point. That is the setup Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is trying to create now.

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

AP

Allied Properties REIT is a Canadian office and urban workspace landlord with a portfolio centred on major cities such as Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. It focuses on distinctive urban properties rather than generic suburban office towers, which has long made it a favourite among investors who like quality real estate with an income stream attached.

Over the last year, though, the story has clearly shifted from easy growth to repair work. In February 2026, Allied announced a leadership update and equity financing as part of a broader plan to strengthen the balance sheet. It also confirmed that it had reduced its distribution by 60% in December 2025, with the cash savings redirected to debt reduction. That is not the sort of news income investors love, but it is often the sort of move that gives a wounded real estate investment trust (REIT) a better shot at long-term recovery.

There were some encouraging operational signs beneath the uglier headlines. At the end of 2025, occupied area was 85.3% and leased area was 87.4%, roughly stable from the year before, while space available for sublease dropped to 2.6% of gross leasable area from 5.7%. Allied also leased more than 2.7 million square feet in 2025, including a large Google renewal at The Breithaupt Block. So no, this is not a business in free fall. It’s a business trying to stabilize in a still-tough office market.

Into earnings

The earnings paint the same mixed picture. For 2025, Allied reported an IFRS fair value adjustment of about $1.4 billion, driven by higher capitalization rates, slower-than-expected leasing, and higher carrying and construction costs. That hit hard, and it explains a lot of the pain in the unit price. But the dividend stock also continued to generate recurring operating cash flow, which is why the distribution was reset rather than eliminated.

The payout now looks much more manageable. Allied’s new annual distribution is $0.72 per unit. At a unit price near $8.92, that works out to a yield of roughly 8.1%. A year ago, management had expected funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO per unit to contract in 2025 because of higher interest costs flowing from 2024 acquisitions, so the pressure was already visible. The difference now is that management has taken a blunt but practical step to preserve cash and reduce debt instead of pretending conditions are better than they are.

Valuation is where the case gets interesting. The market is clearly pricing Allied like a troubled office REIT, and that is fair to a point. But management has already closed $140 million of non-core property sales in 2025, allocated the proceeds to debt reduction, and laid out a roughly $500 million disposition pipeline for 2026, with some deals already closed or firm early in the year. If the office market improves even modestly, that combination of deleveraging, lower sublease exposure, and still-valuable urban assets could make today’s price look too pessimistic.

Bottom line

Allied is not a sleepy, risk-free forever stock right now. It is a recovery play wearing a dividend-stock badge. But that can still work for patient investors. The units are down hard, the yield is high, and management is finally acting with some urgency. And that means you can bring in ample income even with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AP.UN$8.96781$0.72$562.32Monthly$6,997.76

If you want one dividend stock down sharply that could be worth buying immediately for years to come, Allied looks like a high-risk, potentially rewarding candidate.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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